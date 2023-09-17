RU RU NG NG
Main News The leader of League 1 lost points in the match with Lorient

The leader of League 1 lost points in the match with Lorient

Football news Today, 09:33
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
The leader of League 1 lost points in the match with Lorient Photo: https://twitter.com/AS_Monaco

The match of the fifth round of Ligue 1 between the hosts Lorient and Monaco took place at the Stade du Mustoir. Monaco is currently in first place in the league table and is the leader of Ligue 1.

The match for the leaders of the League did not start very well. In the second minute, Tosin Ayegun gave Lorient the lead. Monaco responded with a goal quite quickly, after 15 minutes Golovin leveled the scoreboard again. The visitors had more possession of the ball, but it cannot be said that they were much sharper than the opponent. A draw after the first half was natural.

In the second half, Monaco added intensity, which resulted in a scored goal in the 69th minute. Folarin Balogun took advantage of Golovin's assist and put his team ahead. The match was heading towards the end and it looked like Monaco would hold on to a one-goal lead. However, in the seventh compensated minute, Roman Fevre saved Loryan by scoring a goal.

As a result, Monaco loses points in the last minutes. They are still on the first step, but they are only two points away from the second place.

League 1. Fifth round

Lorient - Monaco - 2:2
Goals: 1:0 - 2 Ayegun, 1:1 - 17 Golovin, 1:2 - 69 Balogu, 2:2 - 90+7 Feb

Related teams and leagues
Lorient Monaco Ligue 1 France
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:01 Chelsea are playing to a goalless draw with Bournemouth Football news Today, 11:00 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5 Football news Today, 10:13 Benjamin Mendy played his first official match in two years Football news Today, 09:33 The leader of League 1 lost points in the match with Lorient Football news Today, 09:00 Juventus intends to extend Chiesa's contract Football news Today, 08:30 Laminе Yamal and Alejandro Balde agreed on new contracts with Barcelona Football news Today, 08:08 “We don’t care about Messi”: Inter Miami’s offenders spoke out against the hype in MLS Football news Today, 07:35 Simeone: Worst game since I took charge of Atletico Football news Today, 07:17 Vlahovic set a record for Juventus that even Ronaldo couldn't beat Football news Today, 06:40 Arsenal is preparing a new contract for Zinchenko
Sport Predictions
Football Today Trabzonspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Olympique Lyonnais - Le Havre prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Roma vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Austin FC vs Portland Timbers prediction and betting tips on September 18, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 27 sep 2023 Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023