The match of the fifth round of Ligue 1 between the hosts Lorient and Monaco took place at the Stade du Mustoir. Monaco is currently in first place in the league table and is the leader of Ligue 1.

The match for the leaders of the League did not start very well. In the second minute, Tosin Ayegun gave Lorient the lead. Monaco responded with a goal quite quickly, after 15 minutes Golovin leveled the scoreboard again. The visitors had more possession of the ball, but it cannot be said that they were much sharper than the opponent. A draw after the first half was natural.

In the second half, Monaco added intensity, which resulted in a scored goal in the 69th minute. Folarin Balogun took advantage of Golovin's assist and put his team ahead. The match was heading towards the end and it looked like Monaco would hold on to a one-goal lead. However, in the seventh compensated minute, Roman Fevre saved Loryan by scoring a goal.

As a result, Monaco loses points in the last minutes. They are still on the first step, but they are only two points away from the second place.

League 1. Fifth round

Lorient - Monaco - 2:2

Goals: 1:0 - 2 Ayegun, 1:1 - 17 Golovin, 1:2 - 69 Balogu, 2:2 - 90+7 Feb