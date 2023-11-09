The Football Association is considering the possibility of disqualifying Raheem Sterling

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling could face a disqualification, as reported by the Evening Standard.

The Football Association of England is conducting an investigation into an incident that occurred during the Premier League match between Tottenham and Chelsea on November 6. During the game, a fan threw an object at Chelsea player Cole Palmer, hitting him in the leg. This happened after the midfielder leveled the score with a penalty.

As Chelsea players returned to their half of the field to resume the game, Sterling picked up the object and threw it back into the crowd in the stands. Initially, the incident went unnoticed by match officials, but a video of the action surfaced on social media.

The Football Association is reviewing this episode to determine whether sanctions should be imposed on the player.

Previously, the FA has issued disqualifications to players for similar actions. In 2022, Tottenham forward Richarlison was suspended for one match for throwing a lit flare back into the stands. In 2008, Didier Drogba was suspended for three matches after throwing a coin at Burnley fans.