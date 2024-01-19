The first sensation at the Asian Cup. The main favourite of the tournament suffered defeats

Japan, considered by analysts as the main favorite to win the Asian Cup, suffered a sensational defeat against Iraq in the second group stage match.

In the first half, the Japanese team conceded two goals, both scored by Aymen Hussein, a forward from the local club Al-Kuwa Al-Jawiya. He first succeeded with a header and then, at the end of the first half, converted a shot from the left flank.

Despite dominating the field in the second half, Japan only managed to score one goal in injury time. Liverpool's central midfielder, Wataru Endo, found the net with a header.

With this result, Iraq secured a place in the playoffs, collecting 6 points. Japan is in second place with 3 points, but the group standings may change as Indonesia and Vietnam, both with no points so far, will play their match later today.

Asian Cup

Group D. Matchday 2

Iraq 2 - 1 Japan

Goals: Hussein 5', 45+4' - Endo 90+3'