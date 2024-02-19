The English club's head coach is forced to step away from his job for 6-8 weeks due to illness

Birmingham City's head coach, Tony Mowbray, has announced that he will be unable to fulfill his duties for 6-8 weeks due to an undisclosed illness.

According to Mowbray, he will have to be under medical observation, and he will provide advice on managing the team remotely. In Mowbray's absence, his assistant, Mark Venus, will take charge of Birmingham's training.

“The club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time”, – stated Mowbray.

The 60-year-old Englishman took over as Birmingham's head coach in early January, replacing Wayne Rooney. Under Mowbray's guidance, Birmingham has won four matches, drawn once, and suffered three defeats. Currently, the team occupies the 15th position in the Championship.