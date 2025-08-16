RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news The culprit will be punished. Fan arrested in Liverpool for racist abuse towards Semenyo

Fan detained and already giving testimony
Football news Today, 11:42
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
The culprit will be punished. Fan arrested in Liverpool for racist abuse towards Semenyo Photo: bbc.com/ Author unknown

Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo reported being subjected to racist abuse during the Premier League's opening round match against Liverpool at Anfield, which led to the arrest of a spectator. Reported by the BBC.

The incident occurred in the 29th minute of the game. Semenyo drew the referee’s attention, prompting Anthony Taylor to halt the match in accordance with the league’s anti-discrimination protocol.

Merseyside Police quickly identified a 47-year-old man from Liverpool and escorted him from the stadium. He was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offense, remains in custody, and is giving testimony.

The Premier League released a statement announcing its own investigation. The Football Association emphasized that such behavior has no place in football and pledged to work with clubs, referees, and authorities to uncover all the details and take appropriate action.

