Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Who will come out on top in this clash?

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Who will come out on top in this clash?

Miguel Solomons
Inter Miami CF vs LA Galaxy prediction Getty Images
Inter Miami CF
Today, 19:30
- : -
USA, Fort Lauderdale, Chase Stadium
LA Galaxy
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On the night of Sunday, August 17, Inter Miami will host Los Angeles Galaxy on their home turf. The match kicks off at 1:30 CET, and here’s my pick for this highly anticipated showdown.

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Match facts and head-to-head history

  • Inter Miami has lost just one of their last six matches.
  • Los Angeles Galaxy have suffered defeat in two of their previous three games.
  • Inter Miami has scored at least once in each of their last four outings.
  • Miami is unbeaten at home in nine consecutive matches.
  • Los Angeles Galaxy are winless in 15 straight away games.
  • Galaxy have failed to keep a clean sheet in over 20 consecutive away fixtures.
  • Inter Miami lost 8% of their matches without scoring, while Los Angeles Galaxy did so in 32% of games.
  • Galaxy won 11% of their matches without conceding, compared to Miami’s 8%.
  • The two teams have met twice: one match ended in a draw, the other was won by Los Angeles.

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Match preview

Inter Miami currently sits in the playoff zone of the Eastern Conference, holding sixth place in the table with 42 points from 23 rounds. The club has three games in hand, giving them a solid chance to climb higher in the standings. This situation arose due to Miami’s participation in the Club World Cup, where they advanced to the playoffs. Recently, Lionel Messi’s squad also competed in the Leagues Cup, again making it to the knockout rounds. However, Messi himself might miss the clash against Galaxy due to muscle issues.

Los Angeles Galaxy, last season’s MLS champions, compete in the Western Conference, but this campaign has been nothing short of disastrous. Galaxy are bottom of the conference, sitting 15th overall, and are the league’s underdogs with only 16 points from 25 games. Their defense is the worst in MLS, having conceded 52 goals, and their away record is even more dismal—they haven’t won on the road since November last year. They trail the playoff zone by 16 points. While a turnaround is still mathematically possible, they need to start picking up points and winning immediately, or their playoff hopes will vanish.

Probable lineups

  • Inter Miami: Ustarí; Allen, Falcón, Alba, Frey; Busquets, Bright, Allende, De Paul, Segovia; Suárez
  • Los Angeles Galaxy: Mikovic; Odd, Zanka, Yoshida, Cuevas; Fagundez, Cerrillo, Reus; Peck, Nascimento, Paintsil

Prediction

Inter Miami have been rock solid at home, while Los Angeles Galaxy continue to struggle on the road. My pick: Miami to win at odds of 1.51.

