RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news How many goals to the record? Salah climbs to 4th place in Premier League top scorers list

How many goals to the record? Salah climbs to 4th place in Premier League top scorers list

Ahead of the Egyptian are only Shearer, Kane, and Rooney
Football news Today, 09:56
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
How many goals to the record? Salah climbs to 4th place in Premier League top scorers list Photo: x.com/LFC

Liverpool kicked off their Premier League title defense in style, defeating Bournemouth 4-2. The Reds' talisman Mohamed Salah played a pivotal role in the victory, adding another clinical finish to his growing tally.

The Egyptian netted his 187th Premier League goal, drawing level with Andy Cole in the all-time scorers' ranking and moving up to fourth place. Only Alan Shearer (260), Harry Kane (213), and Wayne Rooney (208) remain ahead of him.

Notably, Salah claimed yet another record. The Egyptian became the first player in history to score on the opening weekend of the Premier League in ten different seasons.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Alexander Isak unhappy with events on the pitch Transfer news Today, 04:32 Liverpool preparing new bid for Isak. Is Newcastle ready to let him go?
Mohamed Salah makes Premier League history with opening day goals Football news Yesterday, 17:21 Mohamed Salah makes Premier League history with opening day goals
Liverpool sets unique achievement as reigning champions. What is it about? Football news Yesterday, 16:37 Liverpool sets unique achievement as reigning champions. What is it about?
Bournemouth footballer subjected to racist abuse from Liverpool fan Football news Yesterday, 16:08 Bournemouth footballer subjected to racist abuse from Liverpool fan
A beautiful gesture. Liverpool fans stage an incredible tribute for Diogo Jota and his brother Football news Yesterday, 15:16 A beautiful gesture. Liverpool fans stage an incredible tribute for Diogo Jota and his brother
Liverpool officially unveils new signing Football news Yesterday, 12:50 Liverpool officially unveils new signing
Related Tournament News
Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 17, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 15:44 Manchester United vs Arsenal: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 17, 2025
“He is obsessed with football.” Amorim hints at potential debut for Sesko against Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 09:46 “He is obsessed with football.” Amorim hints at potential debut for Sesko against Arsenal
QUIZ: How well do you know Premier League history? Football news Yesterday, 03:00 QUIZ: How well do you know the history of the English Premier League?
Savinho in the Manchester City line-up Football news Yesterday, 02:48 Too little! Manchester City won't let Savinho leave for Tottenham
Gianluigi Donnarumma and Enzo Maresca Football news 14 aug 2025, 11:32 Transfer bombshell is almost here! Manchester City have agreed terms with Donnarumma
Sancho on loan at Chelsea Football news 14 aug 2025, 10:52 Sudden twist! Roma makes a bid for Jadon Sancho
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores