How many goals to the record? Salah climbs to 4th place in Premier League top scorers list

Liverpool kicked off their Premier League title defense in style, defeating Bournemouth 4-2. The Reds' talisman Mohamed Salah played a pivotal role in the victory, adding another clinical finish to his growing tally.

The Egyptian netted his 187th Premier League goal, drawing level with Andy Cole in the all-time scorers' ranking and moving up to fourth place. Only Alan Shearer (260), Harry Kane (213), and Wayne Rooney (208) remain ahead of him.

Notably, Salah claimed yet another record. The Egyptian became the first player in history to score on the opening weekend of the Premier League in ten different seasons.