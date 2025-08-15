Mohamed Salah makes Premier League history with opening day goals

Liverpool hosted Bournemouth in the opening round of the English Premier League and secured a 4-2 victory. One of the Merseysiders' stars set a new record.

Details: The fourth goal against Bournemouth was netted by Mohamed Salah, who found the back of the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time. This marked his tenth goal in opening matches of new Premier League seasons.

He became the first player in the competition's history to reach this milestone. The Egyptian also has five assists to his name, achieving this remarkable feat in just nine matches.

Mohamed Salah is the first player to score 10 Premier League goals on MD1 in the competition's history.



In the same match, Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo was preparing to take a throw-in when a Liverpool fan shouted at him from the stands.

