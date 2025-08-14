RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mallorca vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 16 August 2025

16 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
Spain, Palma, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
Barcelona
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
The opening round of the Spanish La Liga will feature a clash between Mallorca and Barcelona. The match is set for Saturday, August 16, with kickoff scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this encounter.

Match preview

Mallorca often employ a pragmatic style of play, especially at home, but have recently established themselves as a solid mid-table side in La Liga. Last season, the team narrowly missed out on European competition, yet a tenth-place finish was seen as a strong achievement.

With Arrasate at the helm for the new season, the club aims to further solidify their position in the league, making this opening match against a giant like Barcelona a true litmus test. During their summer camp, Mallorca played six matches, securing four wins and losing only once—to Lyon.

On the transfer market, the "Islanders" acted with restraint, apart from bringing in Pablo Torre from Barcelona. They also added Joseph Mateo on loan from Leeds, while the notable departure was Jose Copete, who has joined Valencia.

The squad hasn’t undergone significant changes, so their playing style should remain intact. In the season opener, it will be crucial for Mallorca to stay compact defensively to make life as difficult as possible for their opponents.

Barcelona remain one of the main contenders for the La Liga title in the 2025/26 campaign. Under Hansi Flick, the team plays attacking, combination football, boasting high possession and swift transitions from defense to attack.

The squad is stacked with creative talent capable of conjuring chances out of nowhere, and the club made some shrewd moves on the transfer market. In addition to the aforementioned Torre, Pau Delgado and Inigo Martinez have left the club. The standout arrivals are Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, and Joan Garcia, who is expected to be the club’s number one goalkeeper.

Despite these moves, Barcelona are still navigating turbulent financial waters. The club continues to struggle with La Liga’s registration rules for new signings, so debuts for Garcia and Rashford remain uncertain for now.

The Blaugrana’s star players are in fine form after a strong preseason, filling fans and pundits alike with optimism. During their Asian tour, Barcelona netted 15 goals against Kobe, Seoul, and Daegu, and upon returning to Spain, they demolished Como 5-0.

Match facts

  • Mallorca have not won in their last three official matches.
  • The Islanders have won just one of their previous four home games.
  • Barcelona have scored at least two goals in each of their last eight matches.
  • The Catalans have won eight straight La Liga away matches.
  • Mallorca average 1.2 goals per home game, while Barcelona average 2.2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Mallorca: Greif, Valjent, Muriqi, Raillo, Mojica, Samu Costa, Torre, Darder, Morlanes, Asano, Muriqi.
  • Barcelona: Szczęsny, Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde, De Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Raphinha, Yamal, Torres.

H2H

  • Barcelona have beaten Mallorca in their last three head-to-head meetings.
  • Mallorca have not defeated Barcelona since 2009.

Prediction

Barcelona will dominate possession and attack relentlessly, while Mallorca will look to respond with sharp counterattacks. The favorite here is clear, especially given the Catalan club’s excellent form. I expect plenty of goals, but my tip is straightforward—a Barcelona victory.

