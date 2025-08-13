RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ghazl El Mahalla vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 16, 2025

Ghazl El Mahalla vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 16, 2025

Ghazl Al Mahalla vs Smouha SC prediction
Ghazl Al Mahalla
16 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Smouha SC
On August 16, 2025, as part of the 2nd round of the Egyptian Premier League, Ghazl El Mahalla will face Smouha. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' goal output in this clash.

Ghazl El Mahalla

Last season was far from ideal for Ghazl El Mahalla. In the main part of the championship, the team finished 14th and had to battle for survival in the relegation group, ultimately finishing last — ninth in that group. However, they managed to avoid relegation thanks to the league’s expansion to 21 teams, which saved the club from the drop.

The team’s current form raises serious questions — Ghazl El Mahalla are winless in their last eight matches. Remarkably, their most recent victory actually came against Smouha in mid-April, and it was a home fixture. The new season started with a goalless draw away against National Bank of Egypt.

When hosting Smouha, Ghazl El Mahalla’s head-to-head record isn’t particularly impressive. In their last seven home meetings, the hosts have managed only two wins, with one draw and four victories for Smouha. It’s also worth noting the low-scoring trend in these encounters — all seven matches ended with under 2.5 total goals.

Smouha

Smouha finished 12th in the main league table, three points ahead of their upcoming opponents, and also found themselves fighting for survival. In the relegation group, they placed seventh, just two points clear of the drop zone. The squad’s form leaves much to be desired — they are on a 13-match winless streak, with their last victory dating back to early March. The only bright spot has been their Egyptian Cup run, where they reached the quarterfinals before losing 4-2 to Zamalek.

This season, Smouha kicked off with a 1-1 home draw against El Gaish. However, their games rarely deliver in terms of goal action: their last 10 matches have all featured under 2.5 goals, and in six of those, either just one goal was scored or none at all.

As for their head-to-head record with Ghazl El Mahalla, Smouha lost the last two meetings and, in the last five encounters, have only one win, one draw, and three defeats.

Probable lineups

  • Ghazl El Mahalla: Amer, El Moghzi, El Ash, Shousha, Zakaria, Bolboli, Toure, Abdelsalam, Williams, Alade, Arfaoui.
  • Smouha: Soliman, Reda, Hakam, Dabash, Amer, Fawzi, Fekri, Samadu, El Gandour, Amadi, Badji.

Key stats and head-to-head

  • Ghazl El Mahalla have failed to win 14 of their last 15 matches.
  • Four of Ghazl El Mahalla’s last five matches ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • Smouha have failed to win 16 of their last 17 matches.
  • Each of Smouha’s last 10 matches ended with under 2.5 goals.
  • Ghazl El Mahalla are unbeaten in four of the last five head-to-head fixtures.
  • The last seven head-to-head matches at Ghazl El Mahalla’s ground ended with under 2.5 goals.

Ghazl El Mahalla vs Smouha match prediction

This upcoming clash sees two teams that struggled last season and continue to face significant challenges collecting points. Ghazl El Mahalla are on a lengthy winless run, score few goals, and generally prefer a cautious, defensive approach. Smouha have also gone a long time without tasting victory and consistently play in low-scoring matches. Both sides have started this season without a win, and their recent head-to-head battles have been closely contested, usually featuring very few goals. Considering both teams’ cautious styles and current form, expect another tight, low-scoring affair with few clear chances. My pick for this match is under 2 total goals at odds of 1.54.

