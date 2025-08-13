RU RU ES ES FR FR
Villarreal vs Real Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 15, 2025

Villarreal vs Real Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 15, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Villarreal vs Real Oviedo prediction Photo: x.com/VillarrealCF/ Author unknownn
Villarreal
15 aug 2025, 15:30
- : -
Spain, Villarreal, Estadio de la Ceramica
Real Oviedo
Prediction on game Villarreal Win & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.62
The opening round of the Spanish La Liga will feature a clash between Villarreal and Oviedo. The match is set for Friday, August 15, with kick-off scheduled for 21:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a prediction on both the outcome and the goal tally for this fixture.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Marcelino, Villarreal enjoyed a strong previous season and, for the first time since 2016, secured a return to the Champions League. The team is renowned for its technical, combination-based style and is considered one of La Liga’s most consistent sides in recent years.

Villarreal boasts a powerful midfield and skilled attacking players, enabling them to create numerous scoring chances and exert constant pressure on opposing defenses.

Over the summer, the club parted ways with several key players. Alejandro Baena moved to Atlético Madrid for €42 million, while striker Thierno Barry joined England’s Everton for €30 million. Notable arrivals include Alberto Moreira from Las Palmas, Santiago Mourinho from Atlético, and Thomas Partey from Arsenal. The club also secured the permanent signing of Tajon Buchanan from Inter and brought in Rafa Marín on loan from Napoli.

During the off-season, Villarreal played eight friendlies, focusing on testing new tactics and integrating their new signings. Interestingly, the "Yellow Submarine" managed just one win, but preseason results are rarely telling.

Last season, Real Oviedo showed real ambition to return to the top flight. The team finished third in the Segunda table, then overcame Almería and Mirandés in the playoffs. This achievement brought the club back to La Liga for the first time since 2001.

Oviedo is known for its pragmatic approach, focusing on organized defending and cautious play—especially away from home. They often rely on set pieces and rapid counterattacks to create danger in front of their opponents’ goal.

Despite a more modest squad and a limited budget compared to the league’s heavyweights, Real Oviedo displays grit and discipline. The "Blues" also feature some former stars, including Santi Cazorla, who turns 41 in December, and Salomón Rondón, on loan from Mexico’s Pachuca.

Over the summer, Oviedo played several friendlies and suffered just one defeat—to Deportivo. Many have already labeled Oviedo as relegation favorites, but this team is certainly capable of springing a surprise.

Match facts

  • Villarreal have won their last six matches.
  • Marcelino’s side have lost just once at home this calendar year.
  • Oviedo have lost just one of their last 14 matches.
  • On the road, Oviedo are unbeaten in five straight games.
  • Villarreal average 2.6 goals per home game, while Oviedo average 1 goal per away match.

Probable lineups

  • Villarreal: Júnior, Cardona, Marín, Foyth, Mourinho, Guye, Parejo, Moleiro, Pepe, Buchanan, Moreno.
  • Real Oviedo: Escandel, Vidal, Costas, Calvo, Alhassan, Sibo, Cazorla, Hassan, Luengo, Chaira, Rondón.

H2H

  • Villarreal have never lost to Oviedo.
  • In four head-to-head encounters, the "Yellow Submarine" have claimed two wins and there have been two draws.

Prediction

This promises to be an entertaining contest, given Villarreal’s attacking firepower and the likelihood of the visitors looking to strike on the counter. I don’t see Oviedo having much of a chance for an upset, but they’ll certainly try to make life difficult for the more established hosts. My bet: Villarreal to win and total goals under 4.5.

Prediction on game Villarreal Win & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.62
