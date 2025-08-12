RU RU ES ES FR FR
Drita vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 14 August 2025

Jan Novak
Drita vs FC FCSB prediction Photo: x.com/FCSB_ENG/ Author unknownn
14 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Pristina, Fadil Vokrri Stadium
In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Drita from Kosovo will face Romanian side FCSB. The clash is set to take place in Pristina on Thursday, August 14, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. I am suggesting a bet on the total goals in this encounter.

Match preview

Drita are one of Kosovo's strongest teams, having asserted themselves confidently on the national stage for several seasons now. The squad builds its game on solid defensive discipline and precise midfield coordination, which helps minimize errors and keep control of the play.

At home, spurred on by their supporters, Drita become especially dangerous, displaying aggressive pressing and swift transitions from defense to attack. The team convincingly clinched the Kosovo championship last season, earning a spot in the Champions League qualifiers.

In the first qualifying round, the Kosovars got past Differdange from Luxembourg, beating their opponents twice. Drita then faced a much tougher challenge in Copenhagen and, as expected, dropped into the Europa League. Both matches ended in favor of the Danish side.

At this stage of European competitions, Drita often struggle, which is hardly surprising given the team's modest level. Lack of experience in high-stakes matches and inconsistent finishing frequently put them in difficult positions. This was evident in their first leg against FCSB in Romania, where Drita led 2-0 but somehow managed to lose.

FCSB are one of Romania's most decorated and experienced clubs, regulars in European competitions with a strong squad. The club continues to be embroiled in legal battles regarding the legacy of Steaua and its historical achievements.

Meanwhile, FCSB have won the Romanian championship twice in a row and are renowned for their attacking prowess, technical quality, and ability to control possession. In recent seasons, the team has shown a clear intent to play combination football, focusing on ball retention and dictating the tempo.

This season, FCSB have already lifted the Romanian Super Cup and defeated Inter Escaldes from Andorra in the Champions League. In the second round, however, they lost both legs to Shkëndija and dropped into the Europa League, where they continue their quest for a place in the group stage.

Despite their high profile and favorite status, the team sometimes struggles defensively, especially against counterattacks and set-pieces. This is reflected in their uncertain domestic form, where FCSB have picked up just four points from five matches.

Match facts

  • Drita have lost three matches in a row.
  • FCSB have suffered five defeats in their last six games.
  • The Romanians have won only one away match so far this season.
  • Drita average 1 goal per home game, while FCSB average 1.2 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Drita: Maloku, Krasniqi, Bejtulai, Broja, Ovuoka, Dabidai, Limaj, Aizeraj, Tusha, Krasniqi, Manaj.
  • FCSB: Tarnovanu, Graovac, Popescu, Pantea, Cretu, Sut, Chiricheș, Popescu, Cisotti, Miculescu, Birligea.

H2H

The first leg in Bucharest ended with a 3-2 victory for the hosts.

Prediction

On paper, the difference in class isn't huge, but FCSB boast a stronger squad and a wealth of international experience. However, the home-field factor and Drita's compact defense could make this a low-scoring affair. Therefore, I recommend betting on under 3 total goals.

