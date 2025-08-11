Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.02 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 14, 2025, in Yerevan, the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round will take place, where Armenian side Noah will host Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps. The first meeting between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw, so an intriguing conclusion awaits. More details about both teams and the match prediction can be found below in this article.

Match preview

FC Noah, the reigning Armenian champion for the 2024/25 season, clinched the title with a commanding margin, conceding just 20 goals and netting 92 throughout the campaign. They initially competed in Champions League qualifying, overcoming Buducnost (3-2) before falling to Ferencváros (6-4).

In recent years, the club has been actively strengthening its squad and focuses on aggressive yet balanced football. The head coach prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation, where ball control and methodically breaking down the opponent’s defense through short and medium passes are key. The holding midfielders provide balance between attack and defense, while the wide players are quick to join the offensive. Up front, last season’s top scorer stands out, capable of both finishing attacks and delivering precise assists. At home, Noah traditionally plays at a high tempo, pressing the opposition from the opening minutes.

Lincoln Red Imps are the most decorated club in Gibraltar, regularly featuring in European qualifying rounds. Tactically, the team tends to play on the counter, opting for either a 4-4-2 or 5-3-2 setup depending on the strength of their opponent. Their main focus is on a tight defensive line and rapid counterattacks, where the pace of the wingers and forwards becomes decisive. Lincoln are especially dangerous on set pieces, utilizing their tall defenders to attack crosses into the box.

After advancing past Vikingur in the first qualifying round of the Champions League (4-2), the team suffered a heavy defeat to Crvena Zvezda (6-1) and switched their focus to the Europa League, where Noah became their first opponent.

Probable line-ups

Noah: Chančarević, Boakye, Silva, Muradyan, Thórarinsson, Eteki, Manvelyan, Sangaré, Ferreira, Grgić, Ayás

Lincoln Red Imps: Santana, Ruthens, Lopes, Ayu, Nano, Mandi, Torilla, Garcia, Uillicanhas, Britto, De Barr

Match facts and head-to-head

The first-ever meeting between these teams ended 1-1

Noah have won just one of their last five matches, claiming only one victory in this season’s European competitions

Lincoln have scored in 9 of their last 10 matches

Prediction

Despite the odds, I believe Lincoln Red Imps can show their mettle on the road and put in a strong performance in the return leg. My prediction for the match: Both teams to score – YES at 2.02.