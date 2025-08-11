RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Noah vs Lincoln Red Imps. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 14, 2025

Noah vs Lincoln Red Imps. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 14, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
FC Noah vs Lincoln Red Imps FC prediction @FC_Noah_ / X
FC Noah
FC Noah FC Noah Schedule FC Noah News FC Noah Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
14 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Abovyan, Abovyan City Stadium
Lincoln Red Imps FC
Lincoln Red Imps FC Lincoln Red Imps FC Schedule Lincoln Red Imps FC News Lincoln Red Imps FC Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.02
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 14, 2025, in Yerevan, the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round will take place, where Armenian side Noah will host Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps. The first meeting between these teams ended in a 1-1 draw, so an intriguing conclusion awaits. More details about both teams and the match prediction can be found below in this article.

See also: FK Crvena Zvezda vs Lech Poznan prediction and betting tips 12 Аugust 2025

Match preview

FC Noah, the reigning Armenian champion for the 2024/25 season, clinched the title with a commanding margin, conceding just 20 goals and netting 92 throughout the campaign. They initially competed in Champions League qualifying, overcoming Buducnost (3-2) before falling to Ferencváros (6-4).

In recent years, the club has been actively strengthening its squad and focuses on aggressive yet balanced football. The head coach prefers a 4-2-3-1 formation, where ball control and methodically breaking down the opponent’s defense through short and medium passes are key. The holding midfielders provide balance between attack and defense, while the wide players are quick to join the offensive. Up front, last season’s top scorer stands out, capable of both finishing attacks and delivering precise assists. At home, Noah traditionally plays at a high tempo, pressing the opposition from the opening minutes.

Lincoln Red Imps are the most decorated club in Gibraltar, regularly featuring in European qualifying rounds. Tactically, the team tends to play on the counter, opting for either a 4-4-2 or 5-3-2 setup depending on the strength of their opponent. Their main focus is on a tight defensive line and rapid counterattacks, where the pace of the wingers and forwards becomes decisive. Lincoln are especially dangerous on set pieces, utilizing their tall defenders to attack crosses into the box.

After advancing past Vikingur in the first qualifying round of the Champions League (4-2), the team suffered a heavy defeat to Crvena Zvezda (6-1) and switched their focus to the Europa League, where Noah became their first opponent.

Probable line-ups

Noah: Chančarević, Boakye, Silva, Muradyan, Thórarinsson, Eteki, Manvelyan, Sangaré, Ferreira, Grgić, Ayás

Lincoln Red Imps: Santana, Ruthens, Lopes, Ayu, Nano, Mandi, Torilla, Garcia, Uillicanhas, Britto, De Barr

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first-ever meeting between these teams ended 1-1
  • Noah have won just one of their last five matches, claiming only one victory in this season’s European competitions
  • Lincoln have scored in 9 of their last 10 matches

Prediction

Despite the odds, I believe Lincoln Red Imps can show their mettle on the road and put in a strong performance in the return leg. My prediction for the match: Both teams to score – YES at 2.02.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.02
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
North Eastern Metro Stars vs Macarthur FC prediction Australia Cup Today, 06:00 North-Eastern Metrostars vs Macarthur: who will reach the Australia Cup quarterfinals? North Eastern Metro Stars Odds: 1.6 Macarthur FC Recommended Melbet
South Africa vs Guinea prediction African Nations Championship Today, 10:00 South Africa vs Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025 South Africa Odds: 2.44 Guinea Bet now Melbet
Uganda vs Niger prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Uganda vs Niger, H2H and probable line-ups — August 11, 2025 Uganda Odds: 1.92 Niger Bet now Mostbet
Estoril vs Estrela da Amadora prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 13:45 Estoril vs Estrela Amadora: will the hosts start with a win? Estoril Odds: 1.87 Estrela da Amadora Recommended 1xBet
Trabzonspor vs Kocaelispor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 14:30 Trabzonspor vs Kocaelispor prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 August 2025 Trabzonspor Odds: 1.97 Kocaelispor Bet now 1xBet
FC Porto vs Vitoria de Guimaraes prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:45 Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025 FC Porto Odds: 1.55 Vitoria de Guimaraes Bet now 1xBet
Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo prediction Cincinnati Open ATP Today, 19:00 Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo prediction and betting tips - August 12, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.8 Gabriel Diallo Recommended 1xBet
FC Copenhagen vs Malmoe FF prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Copenhagen vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.65 Malmoe FF Bet now Melbet
Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.59 Rangers Bet now 1xBet
WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid prediction Club Friendlies 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Tirol vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 WSG Tirol Odds: 1.62 Real Madrid Recommended 1xBet
Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 2 Feyenoord Bet now 1Win
Swansea vs Crawley prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:00 Swansea vs Crawley Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Swansea Odds: 1.65 Crawley Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores