Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.85 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, Stockholm will host the decisive match of the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round, where Hammarby, after a goalless draw away, will face Rosenborg. Kick-off is set for 19:00 Central European Time. Read on for more about the teams and the likely outcome of this clash.

See also: FC Noah vs Lincoln Red Imps FC prediction and betting tips 14 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Hammarby come into this match in excellent form: they have claimed eight wins and suffered just one defeat in their last ten games, showcasing attacking football both home and away and averaging nearly two goals per match. Under Kim Hellberg’s guidance, the squad delivers a balanced attacking style, focusing on possession and dynamic wing play. Standout performers include top scorer Nahir Besara, playmaker Sebastian Tønnekti, and Yusef Erabi, who is crucial for both creativity and finishing attacks.

In the previous Conference League round, the Swedish silver medalists knocked out Charleroi, defeating them in extra time away (2-1). The team is ready for another heroic performance and will do whatever it takes to advance.

Rosenborg, the experienced and decorated club from Norway’s Eliteserien, look solid after a resounding aggregate win over Banga (7-0 across two legs). Coach Alfred Johansson is renowned for his tactical flexibility: playing a 4-3-3, Rosenborg can combine possession play with quick counterattacks and set-piece threats. Their main weapon is striker Dino Islamović, along with the width provided by their wingers. However, recent Eliteserien fixtures have not been without slip-ups: the team unexpectedly lost 1-4 against KFUM Oslo.

After 18 rounds of the league, Rosenborg sit fifth, three points off the European spots, and this showdown with Hammarby is a real chance to boost morale and reward their loyal supporters.

Probable lineups

Hammarby: Gan, Fofana, Eriksson, Vagich, Piñas, Karlsson, Tekie, Besara, Majed, Tønnekti, Abraham

Rosenborg: Tangvik, Vitry, Seide, Nemcik, Pereira, Väänänen, Selnes, Nordli, Reitan-Sunde, Seyde, Islamović

Match facts and head-to-head

This will be only the second meeting between these sides: a week ago, they played out a 0-0 draw

Hammarby are unbeaten in their last six matches

Rosenborg have scored in at least six of their last seven matches

Prediction

With so much at stake, it’s unlikely either team will sit back and defend. Both clubs know how to find the net and should prove it in this return leg. My prediction: both teams to score – YES at 1.85