Bournemouth footballer subjected to racist abuse from Liverpool fan

On Friday, August 15, Liverpool hosted Bournemouth at Anfield, and the first half was marred by a deeply troubling incident.

Details: Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo was preparing to take a throw-in when a Liverpool supporter began shouting at him. According to the player himself, these were racist insults. The Premier League has a dedicated anti-racism protocol in place for such situations.

The referee called both managers and another official together to discuss the matter. Fortunately, the match was able to continue.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: This was the moment where Semenyo got racially abused by a Liverpool fan in a wheelchair. pic.twitter.com/wZl3ekpJRQ — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 15, 2025

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: There were racist chants from the crowd towards Semenyo!



Premier League now has Anti-Racism protocol. pic.twitter.com/73m2GFclMe — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 15, 2025

