Bournemouth footballer subjected to racist abuse from Liverpool fan
An unpleasant incident during the match.
Football news
Getty Images
On Friday, August 15, Liverpool hosted Bournemouth at Anfield, and the first half was marred by a deeply troubling incident.
Details: Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo was preparing to take a throw-in when a Liverpool supporter began shouting at him. According to the player himself, these were racist insults. The Premier League has a dedicated anti-racism protocol in place for such situations.
The referee called both managers and another official together to discuss the matter. Fortunately, the match was able to continue.
