Senegalese Idrissa Gueye becomes Everton's oldest derby goalscorer since 1926

In the fifth round of the English Premier League, Liverpool defeated Everton in the Merseyside derby.

At Anfield, the Reds celebrated a 2-1 victory thanks to precise strikes from Gravenberch and Ekitike. Mohamed Salah provided an assist to his name.

For Everton, Idrissa Gueye found the net. His goal in the 58th minute etched its mark in Merseyside derby history. The Senegalese midfielder became Everton's second-oldest goalscorer in clashes against Liverpool. The record still belongs to Sam Chedgzoy, who scored at the age of 37 back in February 1926.

Let us recall, the 35-year-old midfielder returned to Everton in 2022 after a three-year stint at PSG. This is his first goal for the Toffees since the 2023/2024 season.

