Everton retains its leader. Pickford agrees new contract with the club

Goalkeeper to remain at the club until summer 2028
Football news Today, 11:58
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Everton retains its leader. Pickford agrees new contract with the club

England international goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is set to sign a new contract. Insider Nicolò Schira reports that the 31-year-old shot-stopper is close to putting pen to paper on a fresh deal with Everton.

According to the source, negotiations between the parties are at their final stage. Pickford's current contract runs until June 30, 2027, but the club intends to extend it by another year—through to the summer of 2028. No details have been disclosed, but it's clear the goalkeeper has been offered improved terms.

As a reminder, Pickford has been the Toffees' last line of defense since the 2017/18 season. During this time, he has made 320 appearances for the Liverpool-based side, keeping 89 clean sheets. Transfermarkt currently values him at €18 million.

