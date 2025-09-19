RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 20, 2025

Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 20, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs Chelsea prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Manchester United Manchester United
English Premier League (Round 5) 20 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
England, Manchester, Old Trafford
Chelsea Chelsea
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.84
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the marquee fixtures of Premier League Matchday 5 takes place this Saturday at Old Trafford in Manchester, where the local side Manchester United hosts London’s Chelsea. Let’s break down the best bet for this clash — one with strong odds of success.

Match preview

Manchester United, still searching for balance under Ruben Amorim, have endured a rocky start to the season. The Red Devils have been inconsistent, and the recent derby loss to Manchester City dealt another blow to their ambitions. United’s defense has been leaky, their attack uninspiring, and injuries have exposed the squad’s lack of depth.

Home advantage at Old Trafford isn’t what it used to be — just 4 wins in the last 14 Premier League games at the Theater of Dreams. The problems go beyond tactics and touch on mentality: United have struggled to handle pressure, even on home turf. Up against a strong and stable Chelsea, the hosts have few convincing arguments in their favor.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have started the new campaign with confidence under Enzo Maresca. The Blues look well-structured, efficient in front of goal, and impressively organized at the back. They’re unbeaten in six straight matches — a deserved run for a side that’s found its identity.

The Blues’ away form is just as impressive: only one defeat in their last 13 Premier League road games. Despite a congested fixture list and a handful of injuries, Chelsea have maintained their consistency. Expect the visitors to stick to a pragmatic approach, looking to exploit United’s vulnerabilities.

Probable line-ups

  • Manchester United: Bayindir, Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Mazraoui, Dorgu, Fernandes, Ugarte, Mbeumo, Diallo, Sesko
  • Chelsea: Sanchez, Fofana, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Hato, Caicedo, Fernandez, Buonanotte, Neto, Joao Pedro, Bynoe-Gittens

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 6 Premier League matches — 4 wins and 2 draws.
  • In their last 3 league meetings, Chelsea have won twice and drawn once.
  • Manchester United have won just 4 of their last 14 home Premier League matches.

Prediction

Right now, Chelsea look the more balanced and confident team. The Blues remain unbeaten this season, while Manchester United are clearly going through a systemic crisis. Given both clubs’ current form, the optimal bet is on “Chelsea to win with a (0) handicap” at odds of 1.84.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.84
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs El-Gaish: Will Wadi Degla extend their winning streak? Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.48 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1xBet
Smouha SC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Smouha vs Haras El Hodoud. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Smouha SC Odds: 1.5 Haras El Hodoud Bet now Mostbet
Al Ahly SC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 19 sep 2025, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 19, 2025 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.76 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now Melbet
Lyon vs Angers prediction Ligue 1 France 19 sep 2025, 14:45 Lyon vs Angers. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Lyon Odds: 1.6 Angers Recommended Melbet
Rio Ave vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 19 sep 2025, 15:15 Rio Ave vs Porto: Will Porto extend their winning streak? Rio Ave Odds: 1.4 FC Porto Bet now Mostbet
Liverpool vs Everton prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.56 Everton Bet now Mostbet
Girona vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 20 sep 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.96 Levante Recommended Mostbet
Bologna vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 20 sep 2025, 09:00 Bologna vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 September 2025 Bologna Odds: 1.86 Genoa Bet now Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 20, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Freiburg Recommended 1xBet
Augsburg vs Mainz 05 prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 Mainz 05 Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 20 September 2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.45 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores