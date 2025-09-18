Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday 5 in the Premier League will take place on Saturday at the London Stadium, where the local side West Ham will host Crystal Palace. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with strong chances of success.

Match preview

West Ham have endured a tough start to the season and already find themselves in the danger zone. After four rounds, the team has managed just one victory, thrashing Nottingham Forest, but lost the other three matches by wide margins. Graham Potter’s men are showing the weakest defense in the league and have been extremely inconsistent at home.

Squad issues are a particular headache: Soucek’s suspension and Luis Guilherme’s injury will impact the organization in midfield. While the attacking line tries to take the initiative, it’s too often cut off from the midfield. The pressure is mounting, and in their current form the Hammers are unlikely to offer much resistance to a well-organized opponent.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, remain unbeaten this season and impress with their resilience. A win over Aston Villa and three draws show that Oliver Glasner’s side can play pragmatic and effective football. Their defense remains one of the most reliable in the Premier League, while their attack boasts players capable of deciding the match in a single moment.

Despite injuries to key players including Nketiah, Sarr, and Edouard, Crystal Palace continue to play with discipline. In recent away games, the team has consistently held firm at the back, conceding no more than one goal per match. With this kind of form and quality, the visitors look clear favorites for the upcoming clash.

Probable line-ups

West Ham : Hermansen, Kilman, Diouf, Mavropanos, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Potts, Paqueta, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville

: Hermansen, Kilman, Diouf, Mavropanos, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Potts, Paqueta, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Mitchell, Munoz, Guehi, Lerma, Hughes, Pino, Kamada, Mateta

Match facts and head-to-head

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League matches.

West Ham have gone seven consecutive home games without a win.

There have been at least three goals scored in each of West Ham’s last six Premier League matches.

Prediction

Given West Ham’s current form and Crystal Palace’s impressive streak, the most reasonable bet looks to be on the visitors avoiding defeat. Smart structure, defensive discipline, and confidence up front make the Eagles likely to get a positive result away. The recommendation here is Crystal Palace with a (0) handicap at 1.76.