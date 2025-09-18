RU RU ES ES FR FR
Brighton vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Brighton vs Tottenham prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Brighton Brighton
English Premier League (Round 5) 20 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Brighton, The American Express Community Stadium
Tottenham Tottenham
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of Matchweek 5 in the English Premier League takes place this Saturday at the Amex Stadium in Falmer, where local side Brighton host London’s Tottenham. Both teams are renowned for their aggressive style and attacking philosophy, so this promises to be a thrilling encounter. I’m backing a bet on goals, with every chance of success.

Match preview

Brighton are once again proving this season that they can compete with the top sides, especially at home. Fabian Hürzeler’s men have already picked up 4 points on their own turf, including a victory over Manchester City, though they did struggle away at Bournemouth and Everton. Notably, in 10 of their last 13 Premier League matches, both teams found the net — highlighting Brighton’s shaky defence but powerful attack.

The Seagulls’ form at the Amex is impressive — six Premier League matches unbeaten. Even with injury concerns, including defensive absentees and Enciso missing in attack, Brighton keep finding ways to threaten opponents’ goals. Mitoma and Minteh are particularly dangerous on the wings, while the experienced Milner adds vital balance in midfield.

Tottenham, under Thomas Frank, are living up to expectations and have started confidently, losing just once in the opening four rounds. That defeat to Bournemouth was quickly forgotten after a commanding 3-0 win over West Ham. In their three victories, Spurs have kept clean sheets, signalling solid defensive organisation.

However, over their last 11 Premier League matches, Spurs have won just three times — a mixed record. Still, their attacking arsenal is impressive, especially away from home. Simons and Tel have shone, and Palhinha’s introduction has stabilised the centre of the park. With squad issues, Tottenham may look to focus on quick transitions.

Probable lineups

  • Brighton: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, de Keijper, Mitoma, Milner, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Welbeck, Rutter
  • Tottenham: Vicario, Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Palhinha, Bergvall, Simons, Kudus, Sarr, Tel

Match facts and head-to-head

  • At least 3 goals have been scored in each of the last 5 meetings between these teams
  • Brighton are unbeaten at home in the Premier League for 6 consecutive matches
  • All of Tottenham’s wins this season have come with clean sheets

Prediction

Brighton play with freedom and edge at home, especially against elite opposition. Tottenham are just as effective on the road and always capable of finding the net. Considering both sides’ attacking quality and their tendency to play high-scoring matches, the bet on “over 2.5 goals” at 1.65 looks like a logical choice.

