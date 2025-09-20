Ryan Gravenberch becomes the youngest Liverpool player to score and assist in the Merseyside derby

A unique achievement

Liverpool claimed a 2-1 victory over Everton in the fifth round of the Premier League, with the opening goal scored by the Dutch midfielder, who etched his name in the history books with a unique feat.

Details: Liverpool's young midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, at 23 years and 128 days old, made Merseyside derby history as the youngest player in club history to both score and provide an assist in the same match.

Ryan Gravenberch becomes the youngest player ever to both score and assist for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby ⚽️🅰️ pic.twitter.com/eroiwFjPIk — Premier League (@premierleague) September 20, 2025

The Dutchman's contribution helped the Reds secure a crucial derby win over Everton. Liverpool remain at the top of the Premier League table, still unbeaten and yet to drop a single point.

Reminder: Idrissa Gueye became Everton's oldest derby goalscorer since 1926.