Carragher gives Everton hope for victory over Liverpool

Carragher gives Everton hope for victory over Liverpool

The Champions League played its part.
Football news Today, 11:44
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Arne Slot / David Moyes. Getty Images

Liverpool endured a grueling clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, and less than two days later, Arne Slot’s side faces the Merseyside derby against Everton. Although the match will be played at the Reds’ home ground, their chances of victory are far from guaranteed.

Details: Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that the exhausting encounter with Atletico could be the key factor for David Moyes’ men. Additionally, Slot still has to decide whether Alexander Isak will feature in this match.

Quote: "Liverpool played a draining European match in midweek, and a 12:30 kick-off on Saturday could leave them more vulnerable. Moyes will most likely take a 'logical' approach to his team’s chances and won’t radically alter the tactics from previous derbies at Anfield. Instead, he’ll instruct his players to stay compact and pick their moments for attacking with caution," Carragher stated.

