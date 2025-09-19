Carragher gives Everton hope for victory over Liverpool

The Champions League played its part.

Liverpool endured a grueling clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, and less than two days later, Arne Slot’s side faces the Merseyside derby against Everton. Although the match will be played at the Reds’ home ground, their chances of victory are far from guaranteed.

Details: Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that the exhausting encounter with Atletico could be the key factor for David Moyes’ men. Additionally, Slot still has to decide whether Alexander Isak will feature in this match.