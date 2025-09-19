Slot is in no rush to start Isak against Everton

A cautious approach is needed.

In the match against Atletico, Alexander Isak made his debut in Liverpool—and immediately in the starting lineup. But after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the Swedish striker requires careful handling, as emphasized by Merseyside head coach Arne Slot.

Details: Slot refused to specify whether Isak would be in the starting eleven for Saturday's clash with Everton, but confirmed that the player has been experiencing discomfort following his debut and needs a cautious approach.