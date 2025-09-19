Slot is in no rush to start Isak against Everton
In the match against Atletico, Alexander Isak made his debut in Liverpool—and immediately in the starting lineup. But after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the Swedish striker requires careful handling, as emphasized by Merseyside head coach Arne Slot.
Details: Slot refused to specify whether Isak would be in the starting eleven for Saturday's clash with Everton, but confirmed that the player has been experiencing discomfort following his debut and needs a cautious approach.
Quote: “I don’t think I should reveal too much a day before the game about how we’ll line up. Yesterday was a recovery session, today we have training. Above all, we need to see how the players are feeling.
But what I do know for sure is that after playing 60 minutes, Alex felt his body probably more than ever before. We’ll see how he recovers today, and then we’ll make a decision about the lineup. You’ll find out tomorrow.”