"I was surprised by how well he played those 60 minutes" – Arne Slot praises Isak's debut

Kind words for the Swede
Football news Today, 10:51
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
In the opening round of the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool hosted Atletico Madrid, with debutant Alexander Isak making his first appearance for the English side. The club's head coach shared his assessment of Isak's performance.

Details: Liverpool manager Arne Slot shared his impressions of Alexander Isak's debut match for the club against Atletico Madrid (3-2) in the Champions League opener.

“I was pleasantly surprised by the condition he showed over those 60 minutes. This probably highlights the difference between signing a 20-year-old from another league and a 25 or 26-year-old who is already accustomed to this league. Even though he has only been training for two weeks, he's played so many matches that he was ready to put in those 60 minutes,” Slot noted.

The coach emphasized that Isak's fitness was impressive, while his quality on the ball was expected:

“You don’t need to be a coach to see his talent. But it’s always great when a player starts the way he did. We’ll gradually increase his playing time, and I can say that against Everton, he still won’t play the full 90 minutes.”

The match against Everton is scheduled for September 20 at 13:30 Central European Time.

Reminder: Rio Ngumoha became the youngest player ever to feature for Liverpool in European competition.

