Rio Ngumoha becomes the youngest player to feature for Liverpool in European competition

Young talent writes his name into history

In the opening round of the Champions League, Liverpool hosted Atletico at Anfield. Making his Champions League debut for the Reds was the young sensation Rio Ngumoha, who set a new record for the Merseyside club.

Details: At just 17 years and 19 days old, midfielder Rio Ngumoha made his debut for Liverpool in Europe's elite competition, becoming the youngest player in the club's history to play on the European stage.

Aged 17 years and 19 days, Rio Ngumoha becomes the youngest player to play for Liverpool in a major European competition ⭐ pic.twitter.com/TUqqQO4fz7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2025

This was only the third appearance for the young Englishman in the senior squad, and he already has one goal to his name, having scored against Newcastle.

Reminder: Mohamed Salah etched his name in Champions League history among English clubs.