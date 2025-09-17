Rio Ngumoha becomes the youngest player to feature for Liverpool in European competition
Young talent writes his name into history
Football news Today, 17:01Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
In the opening round of the Champions League, Liverpool hosted Atletico at Anfield. Making his Champions League debut for the Reds was the young sensation Rio Ngumoha, who set a new record for the Merseyside club.
Details: At just 17 years and 19 days old, midfielder Rio Ngumoha made his debut for Liverpool in Europe's elite competition, becoming the youngest player in the club's history to play on the European stage.
This was only the third appearance for the young Englishman in the senior squad, and he already has one goal to his name, having scored against Newcastle.
