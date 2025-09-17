RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Another record. Mohamed Salah etched his name into Champions League history among English clubs

Another record. Mohamed Salah etched his name into Champions League history among English clubs

An extraordinary footballer.
Football news Today, 15:41
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Another record. Mohamed Salah etched his name into Champions League history among English clubs Getty Images

Liverpool hosted Atlético Madrid in their opening UEFA Champions League clash, and their talisman managed to set yet another record.

Details: Liverpool struck twice in the opening six minutes. Mohamed Salah was involved in both goals — providing an assist and then scoring himself.

According to Opta, he became the first player in Champions League history to both score and assist within the first six minutes of a match for an English club.

Earlier, we reported that at the age of 38, David Luiz made his Champions League return, playing his first match in the competition since 2017, when he was with Chelsea.

Reminder: The official Champions League website has published the full group-stage calendar for the 2025/26 season. Eight matchdays are scheduled, running from September 16, 2025, to January 28, 2026. Our editorial team has prepared the complete tournament schedule for you.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Disastrous start for Atlético! Simeone's team keeps setting unwanted records Football news Today, 15:51 Atletico suffer worst start in history! Simeone’s side continues to set unwanted records
Atlético Madrid defender handled the ball in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty Football news Today, 15:51 Atlético Madrid defender handled the ball in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a penalty
A unique moment! Liverpool to play their first-ever Champions League match without English players Football news Today, 14:48 A unique moment! Liverpool to play their first-ever Champions League match without English players
First match at Anfield! Alexander Isak makes his Liverpool debut Football news Today, 14:17 First match at Anfield! Alexander Isak makes his Liverpool debut
Arne Slot. Football news Today, 09:24 "This is our model." Slot assesses Liverpool's transfer window
Mohamed Salah in the Premier League match against Burnley Football news Today, 04:43 In great spirits. Salah shares new photos with teammates at Liverpool base
Related Tournament News
Starting against Bayern Munich: Cole Palmer reaches 100 appearances for Chelsea Football news Today, 14:30 Starting against Bayern Munich: Cole Palmer reaches 100 appearances for Chelsea
Monaco's plane couldn't take off for Champions League match due to air conditioning. Players had to leave the plane in... underwear Football news Today, 13:57 Monaco's plane couldn't take off for the Champions League match due to air conditioning. Players had to leave the plane in... underwear
No penalty awarded: Bodø/Glimt defender handles inside his own box Football news Today, 13:33 No penalty awarded: Bodø/Glimt defender handles inside his own box
The legend returns. David Luiz makes his first UEFA Champions League start since 2017 Football news Today, 12:56 The legend returns. David Luiz makes his first UEFA Champions League start since 2017
Champions League. Matchday 1. September 19. Predictions from Dailysports Football news Today, 12:53 Champions League. Matchday 1. September 18. Predictions from Dailysports
Newcastle vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 18, 2025 Football news Today, 12:28 Newcastle vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 18, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores