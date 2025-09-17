Another record. Mohamed Salah etched his name into Champions League history among English clubs

An extraordinary footballer.

Liverpool hosted Atlético Madrid in their opening UEFA Champions League clash, and their talisman managed to set yet another record.

Details: Liverpool struck twice in the opening six minutes. Mohamed Salah was involved in both goals — providing an assist and then scoring himself.

According to Opta, he became the first player in Champions League history to both score and assist within the first six minutes of a match for an English club.

'Mohamed Salah doesn't appear in big games' 😬 pic.twitter.com/PgDOiqVkwf — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) September 17, 2025

Earlier, we reported that at the age of 38, David Luiz made his Champions League return, playing his first match in the competition since 2017, when he was with Chelsea.

Reminder: The official Champions League website has published the full group-stage calendar for the 2025/26 season. Eight matchdays are scheduled, running from September 16, 2025, to January 28, 2026. Our editorial team has prepared the complete tournament schedule for you.