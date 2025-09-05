Everton plans to extend Pickford's contract

Could spend over a decade at the club.

One of the key reasons Everton managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League last season was the outstanding performance of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The Toffees are now set to generously reward their long-standing No. 1 for his efforts.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Merseyside club is preparing to open talks with Pickford over a new contract. While there are no specifics yet on what exactly Everton is ready to offer their keeper, it is confirmed that "the club has already expressed its willingness to propose new terms."

Pickford's current deal with the Toffees runs until 2027, and he is among the highest-paid players at the club, alongside Jarrad Branthwaite, who also recently renewed his contract with Everton, as well as Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish.

Reminder: Even if Pickford simply sees out his existing contract, he will have spent at least ten years at Everton since joining the club from Sunderland in 2017.