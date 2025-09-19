RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 21, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction Photo: https://x.com/Arsenal/Author unknownn
Arsenal Arsenal
English Premier League (Round 5) 21 sep 2025, 11:30
- : -
England, London, Emirates Stadium
Manchester City Manchester City
On September 21, 2025, as part of Matchday 5 of the English Premier League, Arsenal will host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in London. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' scoring productivity in this clash.

Arsenal

Arsenal heads into this home fixture against Manchester City in high spirits. The team secured a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League, marking their second consecutive win following a commanding 3-0 triumph over Nottingham at home in the latest league round. Arsenal's overall form since the start of the season is impressive: in five matches, they've suffered only one defeat—0-1 away to Liverpool—while winning all other games, netting 11 goals and conceding none.

Their home record is equally reassuring: Arsenal have claimed three straight Premier League wins at the Emirates, all without conceding a single goal. The Gunners sit second in the Premier League table with 9 points.

At the Emirates, Arsenal have shown clear dominance over Manchester City: in their last two head-to-head home encounters, they won 1-0 two seasons ago, and last season's home match ended in a resounding 5-1 victory.

Manchester City

Manchester City also approach this upcoming clash with Arsenal in good spirits. In the opening round of the Champions League, City confidently defeated Napoli 2-0 at home, and in their most recent Premier League fixture, they cruised to a 3-0 home victory over Manchester United. Overall, City's record across five official matches this season stands at three wins and two defeats, placing them eighth in the Premier League standings.

However, recent head-to-head meetings with Arsenal have posed problems for City. They have failed to beat the Gunners in five consecutive games: two losses and three draws, with their last win over Arsenal dating back to 2023.

Probable lineups

  • Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Zubimendi, Merino, Eze, Madueke, Gyökeres.
  • Manchester City: Donnarumma, O'Riley, Dias, Gvardiol, Khusanov, Rodri, Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Key stats and head-to-head

  • Arsenal have won 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Arsenal have won 6 of their last 8 home games.
  • Arsenal have scored first in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Manchester City have won 4 of their last 5 away fixtures.
  • Manchester City have scored first in 11 of their last 12 matches.
  • Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 5 head-to-head meetings.

Arsenal vs Manchester City match prediction

Both teams arrive in good spirits and strong form, having made a successful start to their Champions League campaigns. While Arsenal and Manchester City both have some squad concerns, their depth allows for adequate rotation to cover any absences. Head-to-head clashes between these sides are always fiercely contested, with Arsenal holding the upper hand in recent encounters. Expect a tense battle with attacking football from both teams. My pick for this match is both teams to score, at odds of 1.71.

