Sadio Mané has acquired a football club in France

An Al-Nassr player Sadio Mané has purchased a football club in France, as reported by 13football.

Senegalese footballer Sadio Mané has become the owner of the club Bourges Foot 18, which competes in the fourth division of the French football league. The club was founded just three years ago, with Mané also being involved. He has a good relationship with the current owner.

The negotiations for the purchase are in the final stages, and this information has also been confirmed by the local authorities in the French community.

After seven matches, Bourges Foot 18 has accumulated only four points and currently holds the 13th position in Group D of the fourth division in France. In the current season, Mané has participated in 14 games, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.