"Real Sociedad" is interested in signing the defender from "Real Madrid" on a free transfer

"Real Sociedad" is reportedly interested in signing defender Alvaro Odriozola from "Real Madrid" on a free transfer, according to CadenaSER.

Despite his contract with the Madrid club running until the summer of 2024, "Real Sociedad" aims to secure the player without a transfer fee. However, it is noted that the coaching staff at "Real Madrid" does not have plans for Odriozola.

In the current season, the 27-year-old defender has appeared in six matches across all competitions for "Real Madrid," accumulating a total of 93 minutes on the pitch without contributing any goals or assists.