Raphinha’s return postponed: at risk of missing El Clásico

Barcelona’s injury woes continue

The Brazilian winger has yet to recover from a hamstring injury he sustained two weeks ago after the match against Oviedo.

Details: According to Diario Sport, Raphinha’s comeback is on hold, and now his participation in El Clásico against Real Madrid—scheduled for October 26 at the Santiago Bernabéu—is highly doubtful.

The player experienced renewed discomfort in his right thigh while preparing for his return to action. Initially, it was expected that he would feature against Girona and Olympiacos to regain match fitness ahead of facing Madrid, but his recovery has hit a setback.

🚨🚨 MAUVAISE NOUVELLE POUR LE BARÇA : LE RETOUR DE RAPHINHA AU CLASICO SE COMPLIQUE !!! 🔵🔴😬



L'attaquant brésilien soigne toujours sa blessure aux ischio-jambiers mais cette récupération dure plus longtemps que prévu.



Sa présence lors du choc face au Real Madrid est… pic.twitter.com/i9NriFrZWj — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) October 14, 2025

At present, Raphinha continues to train indoors and hasn’t even returned to the pitch for individual sessions.

Barcelona’s injury list currently features Joan García, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Robert Lewandowski.

Reminder: Robert Lewandowski could also miss El Clásico due to injury.