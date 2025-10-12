Prediction on game Total over 3,5 Odds: 1.4 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 14, 2025, at the José Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid, a World Cup 2026 qualification clash will take place between Spain and Bulgaria.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Spain have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Bulgaria are winless in 8 consecutive games.

Bulgaria have conceded 18 goals in their last 5 matches.

The teams have met only 4 times in history.

Head-to-head record: Spain – 3 wins, draws – 1, Bulgaria – 0 wins.

The only draw between these sides came back in 1996.

Match preview:

This fixture could prove decisive for both teams in the battle to escape Group E, which also features Turkey and Georgia.

Spain come into the encounter in outstanding form—Luis de la Fuente’s side are dominating the group, displaying their trademark style built on ball control, high passing tempo, and dynamic wing attacks. La Roja are winning almost every qualifier and are determined to cement their path to yet another World Cup. The potential absence of the injured Dani Olmo might limit their attacking options slightly, but Spain’s squad depth is more than enough to cover any losses.

Bulgaria, by contrast, are enduring a testing spell. The team continues to search for stability and a balance between defense and attack. In recent rounds, the Bulgarians have often struggled to control possession and positional play, but have still managed to create dangerous chances on the counter. Against Spain, they are likely to focus on a compact defensive setup and look to break quickly after turnovers.

In terms of tournament motivation, Spain have an opportunity to secure top spot early and move closer to direct World Cup qualification. For Bulgaria, it’s a chance to make a statement by taking points off one of European football’s giants.

Bookmakers and analysts are united in making Spain overwhelming favorites, expecting a convincing home win. A high-scoring affair is anticipated, with the hosts set to dominate from the outset.

Probable lineups:

Spain: Simon, Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsi, Cucurella, Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri, Torres, Oyarzabal, Pino.

Bulgaria: Mitov, Popov, Hristov, Bozhinov, Petrov, Petkov, Stoyanov, Kraev, Kirilov, Chochev, Despodov.

Spain vs Bulgaria prediction:

My prediction: Over 3.5 goals.

Spain are on a run of high-scoring matches and usually play aggressively at home against teams of Bulgaria’s caliber. La Roja create plenty of chances and are capable of scoring 3–4 goals themselves. Bulgaria are shaky at the back but could threaten on the counter.