Spain vs Georgia prediction and probable lineups – October 11, 2025

Spain vs Georgia prediction and probable lineups – October 11, 2025

Photo: x.com/sefutbol/Author unknownn
World Cup Qualification UEFA (Round 3) 11 oct 2025, 14:45
On Saturday, October 11, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers for European national teams, Group E will see Spain take on Georgia. The match kicks off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s break down the odds and pick a winner for this high-stakes clash.

Spain

The Spanish national team has been displaying a phenomenal level of play in recent years. After claiming the European Championship, La Roja put in another strong showing in the Nations League, cruising through the group stage, though they narrowly lost the final to Portugal on penalties. Despite that setback, Spain continues to impress: they are unbeaten in regular time for 22 consecutive matches, with their last defeat coming in a friendly against Colombia in early 2024.

Spain kicked off their World Cup qualifying campaign in style and are the clear favorites in the group. They dispatched Georgia 3-0 in the opening round, then hammered Turkey 6-0 in their second fixture. With the campaign just getting underway, Spain will be hungry for another victory to consolidate their lead. Their first home match of the qualifiers is a prime opportunity to assert their dominance.

As for recent meetings with Georgia, the last encounter came in the Euro 2024 round of 16, where Spain cruised to a confident 4-1 win.

Georgia

The Georgian national team has also been playing confident, attacking football. They were the breakout sensation of the last Euros and followed that up with a respectable Nations League campaign. Despite a slight dip in the Nations League group stage, Georgia stormed through the playoffs against Armenia, winning 9-1 on aggregate to retain their place in League B.

Their recent form is solid: across their last six matches in all competitions, including friendlies, Georgia have picked up four wins, one draw, and just a single loss—an opening 2-3 defeat to Turkey in World Cup qualifying. In their second home match, Georgia swept aside Bulgaria with a 3-0 victory. Thanks to a superior goal difference, they edge out Turkey for second place, with both teams level on points.

In head-to-head meetings with Spain, Georgia have played eight matches, managing just one win, while losing seven—including several heavy defeats. Their worst loss came in Euro qualifying, when they were thrashed 1-7 by the Spanish.

Probable lineups

  • Spain: Simón, Porro, Le Normand, Cubarsí, Cucurella, Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri, Jesús Rodríguez, Ferran, Oyarzabal.
  • Georgia: Mamardashvili, Kakabadze, Kashia, Goglichidze, Azarov, Gagnidze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Davitashvili, Mikautadze, Zivzivadze.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Spain have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Spain have won 6 of their last 7 home games.
  • 10 of Spain’s last 11 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Georgia are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Georgia have scored first in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Spain have won 7 of their last 8 meetings with Georgia.
  • The last 5 head-to-heads have all gone over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings.

Spain vs Georgia match prediction

We’re in for an exciting, high-energy showdown between two sides showcasing top-quality football on the international stage. Spain are in red-hot form and lead the group with authority, but qualification is far from secured—so expect them to go all-out for the win in their first home qualifier. Georgia have been solid and consistent, making them a tough opponent, but they’re clear underdogs against this Spanish side. Expect a commanding victory for the hosts. My pick for this match: Spain to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.42.

