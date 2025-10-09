Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers among Asian nations, Group A will see a showdown between the UAE and Oman national teams. The clash is set for Saturday, October 11, with kick-off scheduled for 19:15 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the team scoring potential for this encounter.

UAE

The UAE national team has confidently navigated through the previous stages of World Cup qualifying, making it to the fourth round. The squad is in excellent form and has shown consistent results—unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, including friendlies, with four wins and two draws.

In the previous round, UAE finished third in their group, trailing only Iran and Uzbekistan, which was enough to advance to the next stage. In their new qualifying group, UAE faces Qatar and Oman. The group winner will qualify directly for the World Cup, while the runner-up gets a shot at the play-offs.

UAE had a bye in the last round, so they approach this match fresher. The most recent meeting between UAE and Oman was last year in the Gulf Cup and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Oman

The Oman national team has already played their opening match in this qualifying round, drawing 0-0 with Qatar. That result keeps their World Cup hopes very much alive, but the upcoming fixture against UAE is absolutely pivotal. A win would bring Oman much closer to their coveted ticket, while a loss could complicate their campaign significantly.

Oman’s current form inspires optimism. They are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, with two wins and four draws. In the previous qualifying stage, Oman finished fourth in their group. The team also performed admirably in the recent CAFA Nations Cup, narrowly losing to India on penalties in the third-place match.

Head-to-head encounters with UAE are traditionally tight and cautious affairs. In the last 10 meetings between these teams, the total has not exceeded 2.5 goals, and in 7 of those games, there was only one goal scored or none at all.

Probable lineups

UAE: Eisa, Saleh Khamis, Ivković, Lucas, Marcus Vinicius, Nader, Al Ghassani, Abdulbasit, Suhail, Luan Pereira, Caio Canedo.

Eisa, Saleh Khamis, Ivković, Lucas, Marcus Vinicius, Nader, Al Ghassani, Abdulbasit, Suhail, Luan Pereira, Caio Canedo. Oman: Al-Mukhaini, Al Rushaydi, Al-Braiki, Al Busaidi, Ramadan, Al-Harthi, Al Yahmadi, Al Alawi, Dahman, Fawaz, Al Sabhi.

Key facts and head-to-head

UAE have won their last four matches.

Three of the last four UAE matches ended with over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in four of the last five UAE matches.

Oman are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 games.

Both teams have scored in five of Oman's last six matches.

Seven of Oman's last eight away games ended with under 2.5 goals.

UAE are unbeaten in nine of the last 10 head-to-head meetings.

The last 10 head-to-head matches between these teams ended with under 2.5 goals.

Prediction for UAE vs Oman

We’re in for an extremely tense and cautious battle between two sides in solid form, each boasting long unbeaten streaks. This match means everything for both teams—the stakes couldn’t be higher. Expect disciplined, risk-averse football, with both sides focusing on defensive reliability. The head-to-head record only reinforces the trend: meetings between UAE and Oman rarely see many goals. My pick for this match is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.55.