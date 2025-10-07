ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions Morocco vs Bahrain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 9, 2025

Morocco vs Bahrain prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Morocco vs Bahrain prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Morocco Morocco
Friendly International (Round 1) 09 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Bahrain Bahrain
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the many international friendlies will take place this Thursday in Rabat, where Morocco will face off against Bahrain. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, as the odds for success look quite promising.

Match preview

The "Atlas Lions" are rightfully considered one of Africa's strongest teams at the moment. Unsurprisingly, they cruised through World Cup qualifying without any trouble. Morocco picked up seven wins in seven matches and are unlikely to miss out on a direct ticket to the finals. They are 11 points clear of their nearest rivals.

In their most recent outing, Morocco traveled to face Zambia and came away with a 2-0 victory. That was the fourth consecutive qualifier in which the "Atlas Lions" kept a clean sheet. Overall, Morocco are on a seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions (six wins and one draw in regulation time).

Bahrain, on the other hand, have very different ambitions and will likely only make it to the World Cup in the USA as spectators. Their qualifying campaign was disappointing, as they finished bottom of their group in the third stage, even falling behind a struggling China side.

Since their elimination, Bahrain have switched to playing friendlies, managing to beat Primorye 2-1 and drawing 2-2 away to Qatar. However, in their most recent match, the "Pearl Divers" visited the UAE and narrowly lost 0-1.

Probable lineups

  • Morocco: Al Harrar, Moufid, Arrassi, Louadni, Belammari, El Mahraoui, Bash, Khrimat, Riahi, Ouahran Ait, Mouloua
  • Bahrain: Lutfalla; Al-Shamsan, Benaddi, Al-Khayyam, El-Khalasi; Madan, Haram, Said, Marhoon; Hasan, Al-Humaidan

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have met just once in their history – in 2012 at the Arab Nations Cup, the "Atlas Lions" thrashed their opponents 4-0
  • The "Both teams to score" bet has come through in three of Bahrain's last five matches
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" market has hit in two of Morocco's last five games

Prediction

The difference in class here is obvious, and bookmakers are offering home win odds no higher than 1.20. We believe Morocco will win this match comfortably, by at least a two-goal margin.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova prediction Wuhan Open 08 oct 2025, 04:00 Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova prediction and betting tips - October 8, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.72 Linda Noskova Recommended Mostbet
Mauritius vs Cameroon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Mauritius vs Cameroon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025 Mauritius Odds: 1.68 Cameroon Bet now Melbet
Libya vs Cape Verde prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Libya vs Cape Verde prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 8, 2025 Libya Odds: 1.95 Cape Verde Bet now 1xBet
Eswatini vs Angola prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Eswatini vs Angola prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 October 2025 Eswatini Odds: 1.75 Angola Recommended Mostbet
Kano Pillars vs Kwara United prediction NPFL Nigeria 08 oct 2025, 11:00 Kano vs Kwara: Who Will End Their Poor Run? Kano Pillars Odds: 1.6 Kwara United Bet now Melbet
Enugu Rangers vs Abia Warriors prediction NPFL Nigeria 08 oct 2025, 11:00 Rangers International vs Abia Warriors prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025 Enugu Rangers Odds: 1.6 Abia Warriors Bet now 1xBet
Djibouti vs Egypt prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 12:00 Djibouti vs Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 October 2025 Djibouti Odds: 1.43 Egypt Recommended 1xBet
Sierra Leone vs Burkina Faso prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 12:00 Sierra Leone vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025 Sierra Leone Odds: 1.6 Burkina Faso Bet now Mostbet
Real Madrid Femenino vs Roma prediction Women's Champions League 08 oct 2025, 12:45 Real Madrid vs Roma: Who Will Kick Off the UEFA Women’s Champions League with a Win? Real Madrid Femenino Odds: 1.42 Roma Bet now Mostbet
FC Twente vs Chelsea FC Women prediction Women's Champions League 08 oct 2025, 12:45 Twente (W) vs Chelsea (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 8, 2025 FC Twente Odds: 1.66 Chelsea FC Women Recommended 1xBet
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia prediction World Cup Qualification AFC 08 oct 2025, 13:15 Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 8, 2025 Indonesia Odds: 1.54 Saudi Arabia Bet now Melbet
Niger vs Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 15:00 Niger vs Congo: Can Congo End Their Winless Streak? Niger Odds: 2 Congo Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores