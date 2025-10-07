Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the many international friendlies will take place this Thursday in Rabat, where Morocco will face off against Bahrain. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, as the odds for success look quite promising.

Match preview

The "Atlas Lions" are rightfully considered one of Africa's strongest teams at the moment. Unsurprisingly, they cruised through World Cup qualifying without any trouble. Morocco picked up seven wins in seven matches and are unlikely to miss out on a direct ticket to the finals. They are 11 points clear of their nearest rivals.

In their most recent outing, Morocco traveled to face Zambia and came away with a 2-0 victory. That was the fourth consecutive qualifier in which the "Atlas Lions" kept a clean sheet. Overall, Morocco are on a seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions (six wins and one draw in regulation time).

Bahrain, on the other hand, have very different ambitions and will likely only make it to the World Cup in the USA as spectators. Their qualifying campaign was disappointing, as they finished bottom of their group in the third stage, even falling behind a struggling China side.

Since their elimination, Bahrain have switched to playing friendlies, managing to beat Primorye 2-1 and drawing 2-2 away to Qatar. However, in their most recent match, the "Pearl Divers" visited the UAE and narrowly lost 0-1.

Probable lineups

Morocco: Al Harrar, Moufid, Arrassi, Louadni, Belammari, El Mahraoui, Bash, Khrimat, Riahi, Ouahran Ait, Mouloua

Al Harrar, Moufid, Arrassi, Louadni, Belammari, El Mahraoui, Bash, Khrimat, Riahi, Ouahran Ait, Mouloua Bahrain: Lutfalla; Al-Shamsan, Benaddi, Al-Khayyam, El-Khalasi; Madan, Haram, Said, Marhoon; Hasan, Al-Humaidan

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have met just once in their history – in 2012 at the Arab Nations Cup, the "Atlas Lions" thrashed their opponents 4-0

The "Both teams to score" bet has come through in three of Bahrain's last five matches

The "Over 2.5 goals" market has hit in two of Morocco's last five games

Prediction

The difference in class here is obvious, and bookmakers are offering home win odds no higher than 1.20. We believe Morocco will win this match comfortably, by at least a two-goal margin.