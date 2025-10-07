Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.9 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the international friendlies during the October window will take place on Thursday at the Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, where Poland will host New Zealand. I’m offering a prediction for the outcome of this clash that comes with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Poland are still fighting for a spot at the 2026 World Cup, and these friendlies provide a chance to test tactical setups and evaluate players who could strengthen the squad for crucial matches ahead. Recently, the team has faced difficulties against top-tier sides—suffering a defeat to Finland and drawing with the Netherlands—but also picked up confident wins over Lithuania and Malta.

The Poles also beat Finland at home in the final round of World Cup qualifiers. It’s particularly worth noting the squad depth and the presence of players from top European leagues, giving the coaching staff plenty of tactical flexibility. Against the backdrop of inconsistent results in the Nations League and qualifying, this friendly against New Zealand could be a way to restore confidence and give the home fans something to cheer about.

The Kiwis have endured a string of disappointing friendlies, losing twice to Australia and once to Ukraine. Despite this, Robert Hudson’s side successfully navigated World Cup qualifying, convincingly defeating Fiji and New Caledonia—though those opponents are well below the level of their next adversary. New Zealand have consistently struggled defensively when facing European teams.

Nevertheless, the national team is known for its fighting spirit and always battles to the final whistle, even against more technically gifted sides. Up front, Nichols stands out as a leader capable of holding up play, but against Poland, especially away from home, their chances will be limited. The main goal for the visitors will be to avoid a heavy defeat and maintain tactical discipline throughout the match.

Probable lineups

Poland : Skorupski; Cash, Kedziora, Bednarek, Kiwior; Slisz, Zielinski, Kaminski, Szymanski, Zalewski; Lewandowski

: Skorupski; Cash, Kedziora, Bednarek, Kiwior; Slisz, Zielinski, Kaminski, Szymanski, Zalewski; Lewandowski New Zealand: Crocombe; Payne, Bindon, Boxall, De Vries; Thomas, Bell, Singh, Just; Wood, McCowatt

Match facts and head-to-head

Poland have not lost a home friendly since 2021.

New Zealand have lost their last three matches in a row, with an aggregate score of 2:6.

The teams previously met in a friendly back in 2002 (2-0 in favor of Poland).

Prediction

Given the current form, home motivation, and clear class advantage, a bet on "Poland to win with a -1.0 handicap" at odds of 1.90 looks promising.