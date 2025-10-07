ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions Romania vs Moldova prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 9, 2025

Romania vs Moldova prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Romania vs Moldova prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Romania Romania
Friendly International (Round 1) 09 oct 2025, 14:00
- : -
International,
Moldova Moldova
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.83
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the international friendlies will take place on October 9 at the National Stadium in Bucharest, where Romania will host Moldova. I’m backing goals in this clash, with good odds for success.

Match preview

Romania have shown inconsistent form recently and currently sit only third in their World Cup qualifying group. They trail the leaders by five points, making it a tough ask to catch up. Still, the team regularly creates scoring chances and often finds the net.

Despite a 0-3 defeat to Canada in a recent friendly, the match was far from one-sided—Mircea Lucescu’s men played aggressively in attack but were let down by poor finishing. The Romanian frontline features creative and pacy players such as Man and Mitriță, who are capable of breaking down any defense. However, the team’s weakness remains at the back, especially when facing quick transitions from opponents.

Moldova are in a dire situation—losing game after game, but still showing some spark in attack. Even after a crushing 1-11 loss to Norway, Serghei Cleșcenco’s side managed to get on the scoresheet. The main threat up front is Nicolaescu, who can punish any defense on the counter.

Defensively, Moldova are in complete disarray—conceding 22 goals in their last five matches. Still, thanks to the individual talent of certain players and the motivation to impress against their geographical neighbors, the team is more than capable of snatching a goal.

Probable lineups

  • Romania: Moldoveanu, Rațu, Ghiță, Burcă, Bancu, Marin R., Marin M., Stanciu, Man, Drăguș, Dobre.
  • Moldova: Avram; Reabciuk, Dumbrăveanu, Crăciun, Baboglo; Ioniță, Rață, Caimacov, Bodișteanu, Platica; Postolachi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Moldova have lost their last six matches
  • Moldova have never won in five head-to-heads, losing four times
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in three of the last five meetings between these teams

Prediction

Romania are favorites here, but friendlies don’t always reflect the difference in class. Defensive issues for the hosts and the pace of the visitors out wide could lead to goals at both ends. Our recommended bet: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.83.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.83
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova prediction Wuhan Open 08 oct 2025, 04:00 Naomi Osaka vs Linda Noskova prediction and betting tips - October 8, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.72 Linda Noskova Recommended Mostbet
Mauritius vs Cameroon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Mauritius vs Cameroon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025 Mauritius Odds: 1.68 Cameroon Bet now Melbet
Libya vs Cape Verde prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Libya vs Cape Verde prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 8, 2025 Libya Odds: 1.95 Cape Verde Bet now 1xBet
Eswatini vs Angola prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Eswatini vs Angola prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 October 2025 Eswatini Odds: 1.75 Angola Recommended Mostbet
Kano Pillars vs Kwara United prediction NPFL Nigeria 08 oct 2025, 11:00 Kano vs Kwara: Who Will End Their Poor Run? Kano Pillars Odds: 1.6 Kwara United Bet now Melbet
Enugu Rangers vs Abia Warriors prediction NPFL Nigeria 08 oct 2025, 11:00 Rangers International vs Abia Warriors prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025 Enugu Rangers Odds: 1.6 Abia Warriors Bet now 1xBet
Djibouti vs Egypt prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 12:00 Djibouti vs Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 October 2025 Djibouti Odds: 1.43 Egypt Recommended 1xBet
Sierra Leone vs Burkina Faso prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 12:00 Sierra Leone vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025 Sierra Leone Odds: 1.6 Burkina Faso Bet now Mostbet
Real Madrid Femenino vs Roma prediction Women's Champions League 08 oct 2025, 12:45 Real Madrid vs Roma: Who Will Kick Off the UEFA Women’s Champions League with a Win? Real Madrid Femenino Odds: 1.42 Roma Bet now Mostbet
FC Twente vs Chelsea FC Women prediction Women's Champions League 08 oct 2025, 12:45 Twente (W) vs Chelsea (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 8, 2025 FC Twente Odds: 1.66 Chelsea FC Women Recommended 1xBet
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia prediction World Cup Qualification AFC 08 oct 2025, 13:15 Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 8, 2025 Indonesia Odds: 1.54 Saudi Arabia Bet now Melbet
Niger vs Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 15:00 Niger vs Congo: Can Congo End Their Winless Streak? Niger Odds: 2 Congo Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores