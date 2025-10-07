One of the international friendlies will take place on October 9 at the National Stadium in Bucharest, where Romania will host Moldova. I’m backing goals in this clash, with good odds for success.

Match preview

Romania have shown inconsistent form recently and currently sit only third in their World Cup qualifying group. They trail the leaders by five points, making it a tough ask to catch up. Still, the team regularly creates scoring chances and often finds the net.

Despite a 0-3 defeat to Canada in a recent friendly, the match was far from one-sided—Mircea Lucescu’s men played aggressively in attack but were let down by poor finishing. The Romanian frontline features creative and pacy players such as Man and Mitriță, who are capable of breaking down any defense. However, the team’s weakness remains at the back, especially when facing quick transitions from opponents.

Moldova are in a dire situation—losing game after game, but still showing some spark in attack. Even after a crushing 1-11 loss to Norway, Serghei Cleșcenco’s side managed to get on the scoresheet. The main threat up front is Nicolaescu, who can punish any defense on the counter.

Defensively, Moldova are in complete disarray—conceding 22 goals in their last five matches. Still, thanks to the individual talent of certain players and the motivation to impress against their geographical neighbors, the team is more than capable of snatching a goal.

Probable lineups

Romania : Moldoveanu, Rațu, Ghiță, Burcă, Bancu, Marin R., Marin M., Stanciu, Man, Drăguș, Dobre.

: Moldoveanu, Rațu, Ghiță, Burcă, Bancu, Marin R., Marin M., Stanciu, Man, Drăguș, Dobre. Moldova: Avram; Reabciuk, Dumbrăveanu, Crăciun, Baboglo; Ioniță, Rață, Caimacov, Bodișteanu, Platica; Postolachi

Match facts and head-to-head

Moldova have lost their last six matches

Moldova have never won in five head-to-heads, losing four times

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in three of the last five meetings between these teams

Prediction

Romania are favorites here, but friendlies don’t always reflect the difference in class. Defensive issues for the hosts and the pace of the visitors out wide could lead to goals at both ends. Our recommended bet: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.83.