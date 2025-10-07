ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Mozambique vs Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 9, 2025

Mozambique vs Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Mozambique vs Guinea prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Mozambique Mozambique
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 09 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Guinea Guinea
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the ninth round matches of the African World Cup qualifiers will take place on Thursday at the "Do Simpeto" Stadium in Maputo, where Mozambique will host Guinea. I’m offering a prediction for the outcome of this clash with strong odds for a winning bet.

Match preview

Mozambique comes into this encounter sitting third with 15 points after 8 matches (5 wins and 3 losses). The team has shown solid form at home—winning two of their last three games on their own turf, including a crucial 2-0 victory over Botswana.

The "Mambas" have yet to draw in this qualifying campaign, underlining their aggressive approach: they either win or lose. However, their defense remains vulnerable—15 goals conceded, one of the worst records among the group leaders.

Guinea, currently in fourth place with 11 points, approaches the fixture after a goalless draw with Algeria. The team boasts a reliable defense—just 5 goals conceded in 8 rounds—but has struggled to convert chances (only 7 goals scored).

"Syli Nationale" rely on a well-organized structure and tempo control, favoring a cautious style, especially away from home. Their last three away trips have yielded one win and two defeats—a statistic they'll look to improve in Maputo. A win in Mozambique would propel Guinea back into the top-three race, so expect the visitors to adopt a pragmatic strategy, focusing on counterattacks and set pieces.

Probable lineups

  • Mozambique: Ernan, Nanani, Fernando, Mandava, Langa, Amade, Nene, Catamo, Domingues, Bauque, Ratifo
  • Guinea: Camara, Sylla, Conte, Sow, Diakite, Toure, Camara, Kamano, Cisse, Sylla, Guirassy

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their last head-to-head, Mozambique defeated Guinea 1-0.
  • In the last five meetings, Guinea has three wins and one defeat.
  • Guinea has conceded the fewest goals in Group G—just 5 in eight rounds.

Prediction

Mozambique have built up decent momentum, especially at home, but remain inconsistent and often make defensive errors. Guinea compensates for a lackluster attack with a rock-solid defense and the ability to dictate the tempo. Expect a tense, low-scoring affair, with the disciplined visitors more likely to come out on top.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
