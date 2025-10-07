Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the decisive fixtures in the ninth round of African World Cup qualifying will take place on Thursday in Monrovia, as Liberia hosts Namibia. Here’s a betting pick for this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The “Lone Stars” are enduring a tough qualifying campaign. After eight rounds, they have 11 points and a goal difference of 9:9. Liberia’s performance has been inconsistent—at times they dazzle, only to lose focus late in matches. On home soil, Liberia has won two matches and lost two, highlighting their difficulties in capitalizing on home advantage.

Their last outing, a 2-2 draw against Malawi, summed up their campaign—spirited but unable to close out games. Liberia’s Achilles’ heel is their defense. The team often falters against opponents’ positional attacks, making basic errors in central defense. In attack, they rely on individual brilliance, but with just nine goals in eight matches, the stats speak for themselves.

The “Brave Warriors” have enjoyed a much more assured campaign. Namibia sits second in the group with 15 points from eight matches. They’ve shown balanced football—scoring 12 and conceding only 4.

Namibia’s last match saw a commanding 3-0 win over São Tomé and Príncipe, underlining their status as one of the most organized sides in qualifying. Namibia’s secret? Consistency and tactical discipline. They’re solid at the back, control the tempo, and dominate the midfield battle.

Probable line-ups

Liberia : Songo, Laomey, Balde, Pabai, Barshall, Kenneh, Tweh, Dorley, Farkarlun, Kosiah, Thea

: Songo, Laomey, Balde, Pabai, Barshall, Kenneh, Tweh, Dorley, Farkarlun, Kosiah, Thea Namibia: Ndisiro K., Haraseb S. B., Hambira K., Kamburipa I., Eyeb C., Shidolo M., Amutenya P., Katuya N., Muzeu B., Livi A., Kamatuka J.

Match facts and head-to-head

In their most recent encounter, Liberia and Namibia drew 1-1.

In the last five meetings, each side has claimed one victory, with three draws between them.

Namibia has conceded just 4 goals in eight rounds—the best defensive record in the group.

Prediction

Liberia remains inconsistent and often loses concentration in the second half, while Namibia displays mature, balanced football and keeps their composure under pressure. The visitors come in as favorites thanks to their superior form, reliable defense, and strong team spirit. This is unlikely to be a high-scoring affair—both sides tend to play cautiously—but Namibia’s quality should make the difference.