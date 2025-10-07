RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football NPFL Nigeria Predictions Rangers International vs Abia Warriors prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025

Rangers International vs Abia Warriors prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Enugu Rangers vs Abia Warriors prediction Photo: football411.net / Author unknown
Enugu Rangers Enugu Rangers
NPFL Nigeria (Round 5) 08 oct 2025, 11:00
- : -
Nigeria,
Abia Warriors Abia Warriors
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
One of the matches of the Nigerian league's fifth round will take place on Wednesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, where the local side Rangers International will host Abia Warriors. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, which offers good chances for success.

Match preview

The "Flying Antelopes" come into this fixture after a patchy run of form, alternating between wins, draws, and losses. They managed to battle Vikki Tourist to a 2-2 draw but previously fell to Kano Pillars 0-1. Their first victory in the last three rounds came at the weekend, as they edged Katsina United 1-0 at home.

Overall, despite their inconsistent performances, Rangers remain a formidable force at home—their defense consistently delivers reliability, conceding fewer goals than any other team in the league. The problem, however, lies up front: the team often loses focus in the final third and fails to convert scoring opportunities.

The club from Aba has also shown mixed results: the "Warriors" alternate between a few dazzling wins and unexpected defeats. Their main feature this season is that they have yet to draw a match. The team plays with discipline, prioritizing defense, and does not concede more than one goal per game. However, Abia Warriors have struggled to convert chances and maintain attacking pace on the road.

Despite this, their backline remains one of the most solid in the league—three straight clean-sheet victories, including last weekend's 1-0 over Kwara, speak for themselves. This run has propelled the team to third place in the Nigeria Premier League standings.

Probable lineups

  • Rangers International: Austin Opara, Evans Ogbonna, Godwin Obaje, Lucky Jimoh, Oputa Chibueze, Iwundu Chidozie, Ikechukwu Mgbemena, Igwe Pius, Ugwok Ugochukwu, Chidiebere Nwobodo (c), Adebayo Wahid
  • Abia Warriors: Oda Okemuite, Shedrack Asiegbu, Suraj Lawal, Fatai Abdullahi, Paul Samson, Sandy Megwo, Innocent Gabriel, Emeka Obioma, Somiari Alalibo, Jubrin Faiz, Kunle Adeleke

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Last season, both teams exchanged home victories, each with a 1-0 scoreline
  • The "Both teams to score" bet landed in two out of five matches
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet was successful in two of the last five meetings

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to the hosts, though the visitors arrive in excellent form. Considering the head-to-head stats and current season trends, the optimal bet here is "Under 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.60.

