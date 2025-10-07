RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Women's Champions League Predictions Sankt Pölten (W) vs Atlético Madrid (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 October 2025

Sankt Pölten (W) vs Atlético Madrid (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 October 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
SKN St. Poelten vs Atletico Madrid Femenino prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
SKN St. Poelten SKN St. Poelten
Women's Champions League (Round 1) 08 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Atletico Madrid Femenino Atletico Madrid Femenino
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.63
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the opening round matches of the Women's Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the NV Arena in Sankt Pölten, where the local Sankt Pölten women's team will host Atlético Madrid Femenino. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Sankt Pölten enter the Champions League in their familiar role as a solid, well-drilled side, consistently featuring in European competitions. The Austrians are having another impressive domestic season: after eight league rounds, they sit second with a goal difference of 16:3 and display disciplined, organized football.

The coaching staff relies on collective play and a robust defense—key elements in clashes against higher-profile opponents. Notably, the squad remains stable and free of major injury concerns. The experienced Karina Brunold continues to be the team's midfield engine, while the flanks, operated by Matjakova and Völki, provide constant pressure on opposing defenses.

Atlético Madrid are back on the European stage for the first time since 2020, and they do so in high spirits. The Spanish side currently sit second in Liga F, showcasing balanced football and clinical finishing. Víctor Martín’s squad are unbeaten in five matches, with their attack—featuring Luani, Fiamma, and Jensen—playing with pace and unpredictability.

Atlético’s main weapon is a blend of youth and experience. The team knows how to dictate the tempo, play on the front foot, and exploit space on the flanks. The Rojiblancas have also maintained squad consistency, allowing them to display cohesion and confidence.

Probable lineups

  • Sankt Pölten (W): Schlüter; Klein, Penyo, Gutmann, Krzizaj; Matjakova, Laino, Nagy; Völki, Grdisha, Brunold
  • Atlético Madrid (W): Gallardo; Loren, Lloris, Medina, Alexia; Risa, García; Luani, Fiamma, Jensen; Queiroz

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sankt Pölten are unbeaten in their last three home matches.
  • In their last eight away games, Atlético have conceded more than one goal just once.
  • In seven of Sankt Pölten’s last nine matches and five of Atlético’s last eight, only one team has found the net.

Prediction

This promises to be a tight, tactical battle: Sankt Pölten will aim for defensive solidity and counterattacks, while Atlético are likely to seize control of possession. The Spaniards look sharper and quicker up front, which could prove decisive. Ultimately, a single goal may settle this contest. The best value is on ‘Under 3.5 goals’ at odds of 1.63.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.63
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction Wuhan Open Today, 23:00 Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.72 Leylah Fernandez Recommended Mostbet
Marta Kostyuk vs Karolina Muchova prediction Wuhan Open 07 oct 2025, 02:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Karolina Muchova prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.72 Karolina Muchova Bet now Melbet
Jaume Munar vs Novak Djokovic prediction Shanghai Masters 07 oct 2025, 06:30 Jaume Munar vs Novak Djokovic prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025 Jaume Munar Odds: 2.62 Novak Djokovic Bet now 1xBet
Juventus vs SL Benfica prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 12:45 Juventus (W) vs Benfica (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 October 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.65 SL Benfica Recommended Melbet
Besiktas vs London Lions prediction EuroCup 07 oct 2025, 13:00 Beşiktaş vs London Lions prediction and H2H — October 7, 2025 Besiktas Odds: 1.53 London Lions Bet now Mostbet
Paris FC vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Paris (W) vs Leuven (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Paris FC Odds: 1.63 Oud-Heverlee Leuven Bet now Melbet
Barcelona Femení vs Bayern Munich Women prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Barcelona (W) vs Bayern (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 7, 2025 Barcelona Femení Odds: 1.74 Bayern Munich Women Recommended 1xBet
Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal (W) vs Lyon (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Arsenal Women Odds: 1.6 OL Lyonnes Bet now Mostbet
New Zealand Breakers vs Illawarra Hawks prediction NBL 08 oct 2025, 03:30 New Zealand Breakers vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 New Zealand Breakers Odds: 1.5 Illawarra Hawks Bet now Melbet
Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction NBL 08 oct 2025, 04:30 Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 Sydney Kings Odds: 1.58 Melbourne United Recommended Mostbet
Mauritius vs Cameroon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Mauritius vs Cameroon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025 Mauritius Odds: 1.68 Cameroon Bet now Melbet
Libya vs Cape Verde prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 09:00 Libya vs Cape Verde prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 8, 2025 Libya Odds: 1.95 Cape Verde Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores