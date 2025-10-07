Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.63 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the opening round matches of the Women's Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the NV Arena in Sankt Pölten, where the local Sankt Pölten women's team will host Atlético Madrid Femenino. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Sankt Pölten enter the Champions League in their familiar role as a solid, well-drilled side, consistently featuring in European competitions. The Austrians are having another impressive domestic season: after eight league rounds, they sit second with a goal difference of 16:3 and display disciplined, organized football.

The coaching staff relies on collective play and a robust defense—key elements in clashes against higher-profile opponents. Notably, the squad remains stable and free of major injury concerns. The experienced Karina Brunold continues to be the team's midfield engine, while the flanks, operated by Matjakova and Völki, provide constant pressure on opposing defenses.

Atlético Madrid are back on the European stage for the first time since 2020, and they do so in high spirits. The Spanish side currently sit second in Liga F, showcasing balanced football and clinical finishing. Víctor Martín’s squad are unbeaten in five matches, with their attack—featuring Luani, Fiamma, and Jensen—playing with pace and unpredictability.

Atlético’s main weapon is a blend of youth and experience. The team knows how to dictate the tempo, play on the front foot, and exploit space on the flanks. The Rojiblancas have also maintained squad consistency, allowing them to display cohesion and confidence.

Probable lineups

Sankt Pölten (W): Schlüter; Klein, Penyo, Gutmann, Krzizaj; Matjakova, Laino, Nagy; Völki, Grdisha, Brunold

Schlüter; Klein, Penyo, Gutmann, Krzizaj; Matjakova, Laino, Nagy; Völki, Grdisha, Brunold Atlético Madrid (W): Gallardo; Loren, Lloris, Medina, Alexia; Risa, García; Luani, Fiamma, Jensen; Queiroz

Match facts and head-to-head

Sankt Pölten are unbeaten in their last three home matches.

In their last eight away games, Atlético have conceded more than one goal just once.

In seven of Sankt Pölten’s last nine matches and five of Atlético’s last eight, only one team has found the net.

Prediction

This promises to be a tight, tactical battle: Sankt Pölten will aim for defensive solidity and counterattacks, while Atlético are likely to seize control of possession. The Spaniards look sharper and quicker up front, which could prove decisive. Ultimately, a single goal may settle this contest. The best value is on ‘Under 3.5 goals’ at odds of 1.63.