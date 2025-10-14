ES ES FR FR
Disaster! Robert Lewandowski may miss El Clásico due to another injury

A streak of injuries continues to haunt the Pole.
Football news Today, 06:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Barcelona is set to lose one of its key attacking leaders.

Details: Today, Barcelona's official page on social network X published a statement revealing that the club's 37-year-old Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski, has suffered a muscle tear in the biceps femoris of his left thigh.

Lewandowski sustained the injury while playing for the Polish national team. The recovery timeline for Poland’s top scorer remains uncertain, but it's likely that Lewandowski will miss Barcelona’s upcoming fixtures against Girona, Olympiacos, and the marquee El Clásico against Real Madrid.

This season, Lewandowski has already made 9 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 4 goals, and has featured in 3 matches for Poland, where he netted 2 goals.

Reminder: "I don’t expect to play 90 minutes in every match" – Robert Lewandowski on whether age affects his game

