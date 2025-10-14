Disaster! Robert Lewandowski may miss El Clásico due to another injury

A streak of injuries continues to haunt the Pole.

Barcelona is set to lose one of its key attacking leaders.

Details: Today, Barcelona's official page on social network X published a statement revealing that the club's 37-year-old Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski, has suffered a muscle tear in the biceps femoris of his left thigh.

Lewandowski sustained the injury while playing for the Polish national team. The recovery timeline for Poland’s top scorer remains uncertain, but it's likely that Lewandowski will miss Barcelona’s upcoming fixtures against Girona, Olympiacos, and the marquee El Clásico against Real Madrid.

This season, Lewandowski has already made 9 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 4 goals, and has featured in 3 matches for Poland, where he netted 2 goals.

