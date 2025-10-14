"I don’t expect to play 90 minutes in every match" – Robert Lewandowski on whether age affects his game

Age is just a number for the Polish striker.

Robert still has plenty ahead of him.

Details: The 37-year-old striker for Poland and Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski, shared his thoughts on whether age impacts the quality of his performances at such a high level:

"I’m not saying I’m a ‘victim’ of my age, but… there are those who take advantage of it. I feel in excellent shape! I don’t expect to play 90 minutes in every match, and my approach to football has changed a bit, but when I’m on the pitch, I know I can deliver great results," Lewandowski admitted.

🚨🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski: “I’m not saying I’m a “victim” of my age, but… there are those who exploit that. I feel in excellent condition!”.



“I don’t expect to play 90 every match, and my view of football has changed a little, but when I’m on the field I know I can do great”. pic.twitter.com/VnNvX4udZ9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2025

See also: South Africa vs Rwanda: Can South Africa claim a convincing victory?

Last season, Lewandowski played 52 matches for Barcelona across all competitions, netting 42 goals and providing 3 assists, firmly establishing himself as one of the club’s key players.

This season, Robert has appeared in 9 matches and scored 4 goals.

The Polish striker also boasts 161 caps for the national team, scoring 87 goals for Poland.

Reminder: Poland head coach announces Lewandowski's return to the national team