Dailysports News Football news "I don’t expect to play 90 minutes in every match" – Robert Lewandowski on whether age affects his game

Age is just a number for the Polish striker.
Football news Today, 03:48
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Robert still has plenty ahead of him.

Details: The 37-year-old striker for Poland and Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski, shared his thoughts on whether age impacts the quality of his performances at such a high level:

"I’m not saying I’m a ‘victim’ of my age, but… there are those who take advantage of it. I feel in excellent shape! I don’t expect to play 90 minutes in every match, and my approach to football has changed a bit, but when I’m on the pitch, I know I can deliver great results," Lewandowski admitted.

Last season, Lewandowski played 52 matches for Barcelona across all competitions, netting 42 goals and providing 3 assists, firmly establishing himself as one of the club’s key players.

This season, Robert has appeared in 9 matches and scored 4 goals.

The Polish striker also boasts 161 caps for the national team, scoring 87 goals for Poland.

Reminder: Poland head coach announces Lewandowski's return to the national team

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Poland Poland Schedule Poland News
