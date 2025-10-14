"I don’t expect to play 90 minutes in every match" – Robert Lewandowski on whether age affects his game
Details: The 37-year-old striker for Poland and Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski, shared his thoughts on whether age impacts the quality of his performances at such a high level:
"I’m not saying I’m a ‘victim’ of my age, but… there are those who take advantage of it. I feel in excellent shape! I don’t expect to play 90 minutes in every match, and my approach to football has changed a bit, but when I’m on the pitch, I know I can deliver great results," Lewandowski admitted.
Last season, Lewandowski played 52 matches for Barcelona across all competitions, netting 42 goals and providing 3 assists, firmly establishing himself as one of the club’s key players.
This season, Robert has appeared in 9 matches and scored 4 goals.
The Polish striker also boasts 161 caps for the national team, scoring 87 goals for Poland.
