South Africa vs Rwanda: Can South Africa Claim a Convincing Victory?

In the tenth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, South Africa will host Rwanda. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 14, kicking off at 18:00 CET, and here’s my take on this encounter.

South Africa vs Rwanda: Match Preview

South Africa had been performing impressively in the World Cup qualifiers, leading the group with 17 points. However, FIFA handed them a technical defeat against Lesotho (0–3), costing Bafana Bafana the top spot. In their previous outing, the team faced Zimbabwe and played out a goalless draw. As a result, South Africa now sits second with 15 points, trailing the leader by two.

Second place grants a berth in the playoff round, but the situation in this group is quite tense. Currently, South Africa has 15 points, Benin leads with 17, and Nigeria is close behind with 14. Benin and Nigeria will meet in the final round. Therefore, if Bafana Bafana defeat Rwanda and Nigeria overcome Benin, South Africa will qualify directly for the World Cup. Should they draw, they will have to rely on a stalemate or a Nigerian victory in the other match. In the event of a loss, Bafana Bafana would need Benin to win.

Rwanda, meanwhile, has already lost its chance to reach the World Cup. After nine rounds, they have collected 11 points and currently sit fourth in the table, four points behind second place. Even if Rwanda wins and other results go their way, their qualification hopes are over. The recent defeat to Benin sealed their fate, making the clash with Bafana Bafana meaningless in terms of standings.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • South Africa are unbeaten in their last eight matches: six draws and two wins.
  • Rwanda have won only one of their last seven fixtures.
  • The only previous meeting between these sides ended with a 2–0 victory for Rwanda.

Probable Lineups

  • South Africa: Williams; Mudau, Kabini, Sibisi, Modiba; Mokoena, Aubaas; Nkota, Mbule, Appollis; Foster
  • Rwanda: Ntwari; Kavita, Mutsinzi, Manzi, Niyomugabo; B. Mugisha; G. Mugisha, Muhire, Bizimana, Mickels; Nshuti

Prediction

South Africa must win this one, and it’s a crucial match for Bafana Bafana. Playing at home gives them a strong advantage, especially against a side with no motivation left. The recommended bet: South Africa’s individual total over 1.5 goals.

