Poland head coach announces Lewandowski's return to the national team

A clear statement.
Football news Today, 06:29
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
In early June, the Polish national team was rocked by scandal when Robert Lewandowski refused to play for the squad after being stripped of the captain's armband. With a new head coach at the helm, the issue resurfaced—and now there’s significant progress.

Details: The new boss, Jan Urban, revealed that he spoke with Lewandowski, who expressed his desire to return to the national team. The matter of appointing a new captain, however, will be settled at a later date.

Quote: "I spoke with Robert by phone, and the question arose whether he wants to return. He said yes. Together, we’ve taken a step forward. If we’ve reached a point where our best footballer and our star refuses to play for the national team, then we have a very serious issue to resolve.

As for who will be captain—first, second, or third—I’d like to announce that before the first training camp. To me, the armband itself isn’t the main thing here. Robert, I believe, already knows that the end of his career is approaching, and sooner or later, someone will have to replace him," Urban said in an interview with RMF FM.

