Poland head coach announces Lewandowski's return to the national team

In early June, the Polish national team was rocked by scandal when Robert Lewandowski refused to play for the squad after being stripped of the captain's armband. With a new head coach at the helm, the issue resurfaced—and now there’s significant progress.

Details: The new boss, Jan Urban, revealed that he spoke with Lewandowski, who expressed his desire to return to the national team. The matter of appointing a new captain, however, will be settled at a later date.