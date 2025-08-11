RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Grasshopper vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025

Grasshopper vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Grasshopper Club vs Bayern Munich prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Grasshopper Club
12 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Bayern Munich
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-2.5)
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the key preseason friendlies takes place on Tuesday at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, where the local Grasshopper side will host Bayern Munich. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The Swiss club is going through a tough spell—last season they finished second to last in the Super League, only managing to retain their top-flight status thanks to a playoff win over Aarau. The summer break brought little squad reinforcement, and the start of the new campaign has already highlighted the team's ongoing struggles.

Their most recent match against Servette ended in a 1-1 draw, and Grasshopper have now gone five consecutive official games without a win. For Grasshopper, this meeting with Bayern is all about prestige, offering a chance to measure themselves against one of Europe's elite clubs. However, given their current squad and form, their chances of a balanced contest are slim.

Bayern enjoyed a successful previous season, reclaiming the Bundesliga title, but crashed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage to Inter Milan. Over the summer, the club kept Vincent Kompany as head coach but underwent a significant squad shake-up—Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, and João Palhinha all left, while the marquee signing was attacking midfielder Dias.

Preseason preparations have been productive: in their latest outing, Bayern dominated Tottenham in a 4-0 victory. These friendlies allow Munich to test attacking setups and give newcomers valuable pitch time. Despite experimenting with lineups, Bayern maintain high scoring efficiency and dominate their opponents. Against Grasshopper, expect confident possession, high pressing from the first whistle, and active squad rotation throughout the game.

Probable lineups

  • Grasshopper: Hammel J., Abels D., Decarli S., Paloschi D., Arigoni A., Imurane H., Zvonarek L., Stroshu S., Plany L., Muchi N., Asp J.
  • Bayern: Neuer M., Laimer K., Tah J., Upamecano D., Stanisic J., Kimmich J., Goretzka L., Coman K., Olise M., Dias L., Kane H.

Match facts & head-to-head

  • In their previous encounter, Bayern defeated Grasshopper 4-0.
  • Grasshopper are winless in their last five matches.
  • Bayern have won three of their last five games.

Prediction

The gulf in class between these teams is simply too wide to expect an upset. Even in a friendly, Bayern are capable of scoring several goals and securing a comfortable victory. With Munich's attacking firepower and Grasshopper's defensive issues, a big scoreline looks likely. Our recommended bet for this match: "Bayern to win with a -2.5 handicap" at odds of 1.60.

