Sudan vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sudan vs Nigeria prediction Photo: nigeriasoccernet.com / Author unknown
Sudan
12 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
Nigeria
Nigeria
Prediction on game Win Nigeria
Odds: 1.7
One of the matches of the second round of the African Nations Championship will take place on Tuesday at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar City, where Sudan will face Nigeria. Both teams are searching for their first victory of the tournament, and this clash could prove pivotal in the battle to advance from Group D. I’m backing an outcome in this encounter that offers solid chances of success.

Match preview

The "Jedian Falcons" kicked off the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Congo, coming agonizingly close to three points—Musa Hussein's 29th-minute goal stood as the only difference for most of the match, but Karl Ekondo equalized just four minutes from time. Despite letting the win slip, Sudan displayed organized football and showed they can create chances even against physically imposing opponents.

The team currently sits third in the group, fully aware that anything less than a win over Nigeria will dramatically reduce their playoff hopes. Sudan’s main issue is their lack of focus in the closing stages, which has already cost them two points. The coaching staff must urgently address their psychological resilience, as any lapse against the quicker and more experienced Nigerians could prove fatal.

The "Super Eagles" are back at the African Nations Championship for the first time since 2018 and opened with a narrow 0-1 defeat to Senegal. They held the line for 75 minutes but conceded late, highlighting their lack of attacking sharpness. Nevertheless, Nigeria remains confident—two group-stage progressions from their last three appearances prove they know how to adapt quickly in this tournament.

Nigeria’s squad boasts physical power and individual quality, which could be decisive against a lower-ranked opponent. Their objective is simple: secure three points and get back into the playoff race, especially since history shows Sudan is a favorable matchup for them.

Probable lineups

  • Sudan: Mustafa; Agab, Koko, Karshoum, Yousif; Khidir, Al-Rashid, Said; Eisa, Abdelrahman, Thierry
  • Nigeria: Henry Ani, Sodiq Ismaila, Bankole Afiz, Uzondu Harrison, Junior Nduka, Adedayo Olamilekan, Hadi Haruna, Michael Tochukwu, Shola Adelani, Sikiru Alimi, Anas Yusuf

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Nigeria have won 9 of their 15 meetings with Sudan, losing just twice.
  • Sudan's last win over Nigeria dates back to 2014.
  • The "Super Eagles" have won their last three matches against the "Jedian Falcons".

Prediction

The head-to-head record and the difference in squad quality clearly favor Nigeria. Sudan are capable of putting up a fight and may even create a couple of scoring chances, but the experience and class of the "Super Eagles" should make the difference. I anticipate a cautious match with a positive outcome for Nigeria, who should be able to capitalize on their opportunity.

