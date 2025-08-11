RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Senegal vs Congo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 12, 2025

Senegal vs Congo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 12, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Senegal vs Congo prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Senegal
Senegal Senegal Schedule Senegal News
African Nations Championship African Nations Championship Table African Nations Championship Fixtures African Nations Championship Predictions
12 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
International,
Congo
Congo Congo Schedule Congo News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Senegal
Odds: 1.87
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the African Nations Championship will take place on Tuesday at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar City, as defending champions Senegal face off against Congo. The "Lions of Teranga" will be aiming for their second consecutive victory and an early ticket to the playoffs, but the "Red Devils" are unlikely to give up points without a fight. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Pape Thiaw's men kicked off the tournament with a narrow yet crucial win over Nigeria (1-0), netting the decisive goal in the 75th minute thanks to Christian Gomis. Even without stars like Sadio Mane, the team displays organized play and strong discipline, relying on a solid backline and precise execution of set pieces.

Senegal have traditionally been strong in the group stage, having only once exited at this phase in their last three appearances—way back in 2011. In high-stakes encounters like this, the "Lions of Teranga" rarely let opponents dictate terms; their high pressing and intelligent use of the flanks make them dangerous in positional attacks.

Congo began their campaign with a draw against Sudan (1-1), salvaging a point late on when Karli Ekondo equalized. The "Red Devils" proved they can keep their focus until the dying minutes, but struggled to convert chances—creating few clear-cut opportunities throughout the match.

In 2022, Congo reached the quarter-finals, a feat that instills confidence within the squad. However, facing Senegal is a challenge of a completely different magnitude: in their last eight games against the "Lions of Teranga," they've managed to score only once, and breaking that streak will be a tall order.

Probable line-ups

  • Senegal: Idrissa Ndiaye, Seni Ndiaye, Amadou Koli, Layous Samb, Daouda Ba, Baye Assane Syss, Moussa Syss, Bonaventure Fonseca, Libasse Gueye, Christian Gomis, Oumar Ba
  • Congo: Ndzila, Anzuana, Bidounga, Passi, Poati, Ndoki, Dembi, Matondo, Makaumbo, Bassouamina, Mabelya

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Congo's last victory over Senegal dates back to January 1972—more than 50 years ago.
  • Senegal have lost just 3 out of 15 matches in the history of the African Nations Championship.
  • In the last eight head-to-head meetings, Congo have scored only one goal against Senegal.

Prediction

On paper, Senegal are clear favorites—superior squad quality, organized play, and a confident start to the tournament all work in their favor. Congo will likely focus on defense and look for chances on the counter, but containing the "Lions of Teranga" will be a major challenge. I expect a pragmatic approach from Senegal and a narrow win for the reigning champions.

Prediction on game Win Senegal
Odds: 1.87
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo prediction Cincinnati Open ATP Today, 19:00 Jannik Sinner vs Gabriel Diallo prediction and betting tips - August 12, 2025 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.8 Gabriel Diallo Recommended 1xBet
Grasshopper Club vs Bayern Munich prediction Club Friendlies 12 aug 2025, 12:00 Grasshopper vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Grasshopper Club Odds: 1.6 Bayern Munich Bet now Melbet
Sudan vs Nigeria prediction African Nations Championship 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Sudan vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Sudan Odds: 1.7 Nigeria Bet now Melbet
FC Copenhagen vs Malmoe FF prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Copenhagen vs Malmö prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.65 Malmoe FF Recommended Melbet
Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Viktoria Plzen vs Rangers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Viktoria Plzen Odds: 1.59 Rangers Bet now Mostbet
WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid prediction Club Friendlies 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Tirol vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 WSG Tirol Odds: 1.62 Real Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction Champions League 12 aug 2025, 13:00 Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 2 Feyenoord Recommended 1xBet
Swansea vs Crawley prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:00 Swansea vs Crawley Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Swansea Odds: 1.65 Crawley Bet now Mostbet
Middlesbrough vs Doncaster prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:30 Middlesbrough vs Doncaster prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Middlesbrough Odds: 1.64 Doncaster Bet now Melbet
Newport vs Millwall prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:30 Newport County vs Millwall prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025 Newport Odds: 1.68 Millwall Recommended Mostbet
Northampton vs Southampton prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:45 Northampton vs Southampton: will Southampton advance to the next round of the EFL Cup Northampton Odds: 1.5 Southampton Bet now Melbet
Watford vs Norwich prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 12 aug 2025, 14:45 Watford vs Norwich: Who will advance to the next round of the EFL Cup? Watford Odds: 1.57 Norwich Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores