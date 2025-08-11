Prediction on game Win Senegal Odds: 1.87 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the African Nations Championship will take place on Tuesday at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar City, as defending champions Senegal face off against Congo. The "Lions of Teranga" will be aiming for their second consecutive victory and an early ticket to the playoffs, but the "Red Devils" are unlikely to give up points without a fight. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Pape Thiaw's men kicked off the tournament with a narrow yet crucial win over Nigeria (1-0), netting the decisive goal in the 75th minute thanks to Christian Gomis. Even without stars like Sadio Mane, the team displays organized play and strong discipline, relying on a solid backline and precise execution of set pieces.

Senegal have traditionally been strong in the group stage, having only once exited at this phase in their last three appearances—way back in 2011. In high-stakes encounters like this, the "Lions of Teranga" rarely let opponents dictate terms; their high pressing and intelligent use of the flanks make them dangerous in positional attacks.

Congo began their campaign with a draw against Sudan (1-1), salvaging a point late on when Karli Ekondo equalized. The "Red Devils" proved they can keep their focus until the dying minutes, but struggled to convert chances—creating few clear-cut opportunities throughout the match.

In 2022, Congo reached the quarter-finals, a feat that instills confidence within the squad. However, facing Senegal is a challenge of a completely different magnitude: in their last eight games against the "Lions of Teranga," they've managed to score only once, and breaking that streak will be a tall order.

Probable line-ups

Senegal: Idrissa Ndiaye, Seni Ndiaye, Amadou Koli, Layous Samb, Daouda Ba, Baye Assane Syss, Moussa Syss, Bonaventure Fonseca, Libasse Gueye, Christian Gomis, Oumar Ba

Idrissa Ndiaye, Seni Ndiaye, Amadou Koli, Layous Samb, Daouda Ba, Baye Assane Syss, Moussa Syss, Bonaventure Fonseca, Libasse Gueye, Christian Gomis, Oumar Ba Congo: Ndzila, Anzuana, Bidounga, Passi, Poati, Ndoki, Dembi, Matondo, Makaumbo, Bassouamina, Mabelya

Match facts and head-to-head

Congo's last victory over Senegal dates back to January 1972—more than 50 years ago.

Senegal have lost just 3 out of 15 matches in the history of the African Nations Championship.

In the last eight head-to-head meetings, Congo have scored only one goal against Senegal.

Prediction

On paper, Senegal are clear favorites—superior squad quality, organized play, and a confident start to the tournament all work in their favor. Congo will likely focus on defense and look for chances on the counter, but containing the "Lions of Teranga" will be a major challenge. I expect a pragmatic approach from Senegal and a narrow win for the reigning champions.