Tirol vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 12, 2025

WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
WSG Tirol
12 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
Real Madrid
Review Odds Prediction
One of the preseason friendly matches is set for Tuesday in Austria at the Tivoli Stadion in Innsbruck, where local side Tirol will host the mighty Real Madrid. For the hosts, it's a chance to test themselves against one of Europe's elite, while for the visitors, this is their only tune-up before the La Liga campaign kicks off. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with promising odds.

Match preview

Philipp Semlic's team has started the new season brilliantly: a rout in the Austrian Cup (4-0) and two league wins over Hartberg (4-2) and LASK (3-1). Tirol tops the Austrian Bundesliga table and is showcasing an attacking brand of football. Special attention goes to midfielder Valentino Müller, who has netted five goals in three matches despite playing as a holding midfielder.

The clash with Real Madrid will be not only a celebration for the Austrians but also a valuable learning opportunity—the club has never won the national championship, and now gets the chance to measure up against one of the world's best. Semlic will likely rotate his squad during the game, taking into account a tight schedule and an important league fixture against GAK already on August 16.

Xabi Alonso's men haven't played since July 9, when they fell 0-4 to PSG in the Club World Cup semifinals, making this their first and only preseason outing. Real Madrid bolstered their ranks this summer—Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Carreras, and young prospect Mastantuono (who will join later) have all arrived.

The absence of Bellingham (shoulder surgery) and Camavinga (ankle injury) creates selection headaches in midfield, but the attack is firing on all cylinders—with a front three of Rodrygo, Mbappé, and Vinicius expected to start. Xabi Alonso will have to quickly integrate the new arrivals and get the team ready for the La Liga opener, as Real Madrid's season begins against Osasuna on August 19.

Probable lineups

  • Tirol: Stejskal — Boras, Gugganig, Lawrence — Butler, Taferner, Müller, Böckle — Wels, Anselm, Sabitzer
  • Real Madrid: Courtois — Tchouaméni, Rüdiger, Huijsen — Alexander-Arnold, Güler, Valverde, Carreras — Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinicius.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Tirol has won all three official matches this season, scoring 11 goals.
  • Real Madrid hasn't played since their 0-4 defeat to PSG in July.
  • This will be Real Madrid's only friendly fixture in the summer of 2025.

Prediction

Tirol's form and match rhythm could help them put up a fight in certain stretches, but the gulf in class and individual quality is simply too great. Real Madrid should win convincingly, but the hosts have every chance to thrill their fans with a goal. Our bet: Both teams to score at 1.62.

Comments
