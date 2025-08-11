RU RU ES ES FR FR
Monza vs Inter Milan prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 12, 2025

12 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Inter
Inter
One of the pre-season friendly matches will take place on Tuesday at the Brianteo Stadium in Monza, where the local side Monza will host Inter Milan. For the hosts, this is their final tune-up before the start of the Coppa Italia, while for the visitors, it’s another important test during their rebuild under Cristian Chivu. I suggest betting on goals in this clash with an attractive odds offer.

Match preview

The Biancorossi endured a painful relegation from Serie A but haven’t lost their ambition and are targeting a swift return to the top flight. Paolo Bianchi’s squad delivered a solid pre-season, notching four wins in five outings and putting up a decent fight against Atalanta (1-2). With a roster featuring seasoned pros like Izzo, Birindelli, Pessina, and Caprari, Monza look well-equipped for Serie B, with the main intrigue now centering on the battle for attacking spots.

Mirko Maric has especially stood out in July and August, returning from loan to contribute two goals and an assist. The three-centre-back formation remains the foundation of their play, and Monza’s recent experience against Inter suggests they can give even stronger opponents a tough challenge.

Under Cristian Chivu, the Nerazzurri are in the midst of a rebuild, yet the core of the squad remains intact. Their 2-1 win over Monaco while down a man showed the team’s character and ability to perform under pressure. Inter’s attack continues to deliver—14 goals in six matches, with only the Fluminense match (0-2) being an exception.

Despite injuries to Martinez, Bisseck, and Zielinski, the Milan side are actively integrating new signings. Ange-Yoan Bonny has already scored twice, while Lautaro Martinez retains his status as the main goal threat with four goals. The primary task now is to strike the right balance between attack and defense amid the heavy pre-season workload.

Probable line-ups

  • Monza: Tim, Lucchesi, Izzo, Brorsson, Birindelli, Pessina, Colombo, Colpani, Caprari, Mota, Maric
  • Inter Milan: Sommer, Pavard, de Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sučić, Dimarco, Bonny, Lautaro Martinez.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Monza have beaten Inter once and drawn twice in their last six encounters.
  • Their most recent meeting in Milan ended with a 4-2 win for Inter, although Monza led 2-0 at halftime.
  • Inter have scored 14 goals in their last six matches, failing to find the net only once.

Prediction

Both teams come into this match in good form, but Inter boast greater squad depth and quality. Monza are capable of causing problems, but the attacking class of the visitors should prove decisive. Our pick: Over 2.5 goals at 1.65 odds.

